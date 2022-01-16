Belize Requiring All Visitors To Buy Travel Health Insurance

Guidelines for touring to Belize are getting stricter within the wake of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning February 15, vacationers might want to buy journey insurance coverage with a purpose to enter the Central American nation.

What The Insurance coverage Covers

The Belize Journey Well being Insurance coverage will value $18 and supplies protection for as much as 21 days and $50,000 in bills associated to a optimistic COVID-19 check. Belize authorities officers say the brand new requirement will assist anybody who exams optimistic for COVID-19 whereas visiting and is due to this fact not in a position to return house. Particularly, the required protection will embody as much as $2,000 for lodging bills, in addition to any bills associated to an prolonged keep. Emergency conditions, equivalent to air evacuation, may even be coated.

The Belize Journey Well being Insurance coverage will likely be obtainable on the nation’s health website quickly. Well being officers are encouraging all guests to buy the insurance coverage on-line previous to journey with a purpose to pace up the entry course of. Nonetheless, the insurance coverage will likely be that can be purchased in particular person at Philip Goldson Worldwide Airport or on the borders if touring by automotive.

There are only a few exemptions to the brand new medical health insurance requirement. They embody everlasting residents, flight crews, and vacationers with what’s referred to as a Lengthy Keep Standing (i.e. vacationers granted permission to remain within the nation for longer than the usual 30 days).

Extra Entry Necessities

Even with the brand new insurance coverage necessities, guests will nonetheless be required to current a damaging COVID-19 check not more than 96 hours previous to arrival for a PCR check and 48 hours for a speedy check. This check requirement is for each traveler no matter vaccination standing. In case you are not in a position to receive a check earlier than journey, you have to to get one if you land (or cross the border) at a price of $50 per particular person. The one exception to the testing rule is for kids below 5. All guests should additionally take a COVID-19 check earlier than leaving at one of many nation’s authorised testing sites.

Company should additionally e book lodging by the nation’s Gold Standard program and supply documentation confirming these bookings. Belize arrange this system to make sure the very best security and cleanliness requirements with a purpose to hold guests secure and wholesome.

When you e book your journey to Belize, don’t miss the Belize Barrier Reef! And take a look at this page for extra enjoyable actions to do whilst you’re there.

Source