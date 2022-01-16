Free at-home COVID-19 tests now available for Oklahomans

Oklahoma Insurance coverage Division officers need Oklahomans to know that at-home, over-the-counter COVID-19 exams at the moment are out there totally free to those that have a medical insurance plan.

Group well being plans and medical insurance issuers that provide group or particular person medical insurance should cowl over-the-counter COVID-19 exams beginning right now, Saturday, Jan. 15, in response to the Oklahoma Insurance coverage Division (OID).

New tips state that the exams should both be free or reimbursed by the insurer.

FILE – Youngstown Metropolis Well being Division employee Religion Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 take a look at kits to be handed out throughout a distribution occasion, Dec. 30, 2021, in Youngstown, Ohio. Beginning Saturday, non-public well being insurers can be required to cowl as much as eight residence COVID-19 exams per 30 days for these on their plans, the Biden administration introduced Monday, because it appears to decrease prices and make testing for the virus extra handy amid rising frustrations. (AP Picture/David Dermer, File)

“Like the remainder of the nation, Oklahoma is going through a brand new surge with the omicron variant. Continued testing is essential to combating the COVID-19 pandemic and making certain the well being and security of our communities,” Insurance coverage Commissioner Glen Mulready stated. “I encourage Oklahomans to make the most of at-home testing and out there native testing websites to assist hold individuals secure with early detection.”

OID officers advise Oklahomans to maintain their receipt and submit a declare to their insurance coverage firm for reimbursement in the event that they buy an over-the-counter COVID take a look at from a pharmacy, retailer or on-line retailer and are charged.

“In case your plan has not arrange a community of most popular shops, pharmacies, and on-line retailers at which you’ll be able to acquire a take a look at with no out-of-pocket expense, shoppers can be reimbursed the quantity of the price of the take a look at,” an OID information launch states.

