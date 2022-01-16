Now covered by insurance, at-home COVID tests still hard to find in Billings

Chambers mentioned he retired a couple of yr in the past from his former job as a automotive salesman due to COVID-19. Chambers and his spouse are immunocompromised and stay with their eight-year-old grandson. Chambers mentioned his main focus now’s to get checks for his household to have the piece of thoughts that they don’t seem to be spreading the virus round.

“By the point I get the data and attempt to get them, they’re already gone. I feel it’s going to be luck of the draw if you may get them. I feel if they may simply mail them out, then we might be forward of the sport, however we don’t know when that’s going to occur,” Chambers mentioned.

Chambers mentioned he has tried to select up checks at a free handout from RiverStone Well being, however within 20 minutes, they had been gone.

In Billings, checks are offered out on the CVS Pharmacy shops on Central Avenue and on Grand Avenue and thirteenth Avenue West. However some Walgreens shops in Billings nonetheless had checks on the cabinets Saturday afternoon.

At locally-owned pharmacy, Pharm 406, demand has been equally excessive for the at-home checks, mentioned proprietor and pharmacist Kyle Austin.

“It has been fairly hectic. Nonstop sufferers coming in. Nonstop calls, ‘Do you’ve these OTC take house COVID checks?’ And the reply proper now’s no,” Austin mentioned.

Pharm 406 Proprietor and Pharmacist, Kyle Austin, speaks to MTN Information about COVID-19 vaccinations in 2021.

Austin mentioned the checks doubtless will not be stocked on native pharmacy cabinets till March, when producers can fill the 500 million-test order that the federal authorities took out final week.

“A pair suppliers I talked to had been mandated by President Biden that they may not launch any extra OTC kits to the general public till the federal government obtained their 500 million allocation,” Austin mentioned.

The checks from the feds will ultimately be made out there without spending a dime by mail.

In Billings, RiverStone Well being could have a limited number of tests to hand out on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. within the higher parking zone of MetraPark.

Throughout the state, Gov. Greg Gianforte introduced a purchase of 650,000 checks that will probably be distributed to county well being departments to present out without spending a dime. Bought at a price of $5.5 million, the checks are scheduled to reach the week of Jan. 24.

If an at-home COVID take a look at says you are constructive, it is nonetheless a good suggestion to get a PCR take a look at performed at a healthcare supplier or pharmacy to make certain. Many of the at-home checks on the cabinets are antibody checks, not PCR checks, Austin mentioned.

“When you get a constructive on them, you continue to must observe up with a PCR take a look at to substantiate that you’re constructive. Be sure you are following the method,” Austin mentioned.

