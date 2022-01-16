Warren earns Transportation Risk & Insurance Professional designation

Lisa Warren has earned the designation of Transportation Danger & Insurance coverage Skilled from the Worldwide Danger Administration Institute.

The TRIP designation consists of 5 programs that cowl all points of transportation threat together with exposures for motor provider laws, cargo, staff’ compensation, and normal legal responsibility.

HAMPDEN – Lisa Warren has earned the designation of Transportation Danger & Insurance coverage Skilled from the Worldwide Danger Administration Institute.

The TRIP designation consists of 5 programs that cowl all points of transportation threat together with exposures for motor provider laws, cargo, staff’ compensation, and normal legal responsibility. The programs lined the wants of transportation companies carrying cargo by land, water, rail, and air.

Warren has been within the insurance coverage business since 1986 and began with FA Peabody Insurance coverage in September 2019. She has a substantial amount of expertise with trucking insurance coverage and has broad information of what coverages her prospects want. “The TRIP designation has given me the experience to help our transportation shoppers and a deeper perception into the exposures that these shoppers face,” she says.

Ken White, WCP, vice chairman of gross sales and department supervisor for the Hampden workplace of F.A. Peabody Insurance coverage, says, “Lisa is a good asset to our company and the shoppers she serves. She has a broad information of insurance coverage from the time she has spent as an agent, a claims adjuster, and an underwriter. Even with the expertise she has, Lisa continues to deepen her information of insurance coverage by means of schooling and self-study, and we’re pleased with efforts in acquiring her TRIP designation.”

Warren lives in Atkinson together with her husband Dennis and son Hayden. She enjoys spending time at camp with the household, fishing, searching, snow sledding, and 4 wheeling.

Warren might be reached within the Hampden workplace of F.A. Peabody Insurance coverage at 207-862-8184 or lisa.warren@fapeabody.com.

Thanks for studying your 4 free articles this month. To proceed

studying, and help native, rural journalism, please subscribe.

Source