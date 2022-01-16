WSFS receives $15 million in settling long-running insurance case

WSFS Financial Corporation introduced it agreed to resolve litigation associated to a predecessor, Christiana Financial institution & Belief Firm. WSFS will obtain $15 million underneath the phrases of the settlement.

The case was associated to a Universitas Training, LLC arbitration continuing.

Christiana Financial institution & Belief, based in Wilmington, offered trustee companies to an insurance coverage firm the place a misappropriation of Universitas funds allegedly came about. Christiana Belief was not tied to that motion.

WSFS had entered right into a settlement settlement in 2018 with Universitas to resolve arbitration claims associated to companies offered by Christiana Belief earlier than its acquisition by WSFS in December 2010. WSFS agreed to pay Universitas $12 million to keep away from the uncertainties of arbitration and to finish the expense of ongoing litigation.

WSFS then sued the insurance coverage carriers that offered protection regarding the Universitas case and reached a settlement to recuperate roughly $8 million in the course of the third quarter of 2018.

This $15 million settlement cost to resolve the insurance coverage litigation plus the almost $8 million in recoveries from prior litigated issues (together with the insurance coverage service lawsuit) resulted in a whole restoration of the $12 million paid to Universitas and all litigation prices incurred by WSFS within the Universitas arbitration and all associated lawsuits, together with the present litigation, plus an quantity allocable to prejudgment curiosity.

In 2017, WSFS used the Christiana Trust name in forming an entity that mixed wealth administration corporations acquired by firm.

WSFS Monetary Company is a multi-billion-dollar monetary companies firm based mostly in Wilmington. Its major subsidiary, WSFS Financial institution, is the oldest and largest regionally managed financial institution and belief firm within the Delaware Valley.

Source