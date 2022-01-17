Auto and homeowners’ insurance rates rising

Costs of groceries, garments and furnishings are going up and customers can add two extra issues to the record that shall be dearer in 2022: auto and owners’ insurance coverage charges.

Michael Hartman, a licensed property, casualty and life insurance coverage producer with Joyce, Jackman & Bell Insurors in Pittston, stated auto insurance coverage charges will rise between 3% and 12% this 12 months on account of “pricing pressures out there.”

Based on the American Property Casualty Insurance coverage Affiliation, pandemic-era components are making auto insurance coverage dearer throughout the U.S. and the world.

“Components which are impacting dangers and prices around the globe embody the impression of the pandemic, provide chain points, elevated demand and prices and excessive climate,” Hartman stated.

One other issue contributing to the rising auto insurance coverage charges is that the variety of deadly auto accidents is up 18.4%, Hartman stated.

“Distracted driving continues to contribute to the rise in automobile crashes,” he stated.

Based on Vacationers Insurance coverage, the three largest tech-related driving distractions are taking and making calls, partaking in social media and utilizing GPS maps and navigation. The typical automobile insurance coverage declare prices are up 20% and components prices are up 6%.

“Automotive components theft is certainly on the rise,” Hartman stated. “The pandemic has, sadly, led to monetary desperation for some.”

Since 2017, owners’ insurance coverage premium charges are up a median of 11.4%, which suggests they’re rising quicker than inflation.

Throughout the nation, owners renewing their insurance policies are discovering that rising materials prices, provide chain disruptions and local weather change are driving premiums up.

Not solely are claims extra prevalent on account of excessive climate, however Hartman stated repairs and replacements are extra expensive. He stated excessive climate is a giant issue since there are extra tornadoes, hurricanes and wildfires.

“When a pure catastrophe impacts an space, demand for supplies and labor will have an effect on costs,” he stated.

Hartman estimated space owners pay an annual premium of $1,200. He stated the typical house owner spends lower than 3% of his or her family revenue on residence insurance coverage.

Based on Vacationers Insurance coverage, asphalt roofing materials costs are up 16.3% over final 12 months and lumber and wooden costs are up 6.2%.

“House repairs are costing extra as a result of elevated price for materials items,” Hartman stated. “The provision chain is having problem maintaining with the patron demand as a result of pandemic but additionally on account of many companies struggling to return to pre-pandemic employment ranges.”

