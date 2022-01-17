Insurers want 15-20% hike in third-party motor insurance premiums

Car house owners may need to shell out extra for insuring their autos. Normal insurance coverage firms have written to the insurance coverage regulator, proposing that the obligatory third-party insurance premiums be hiked by 15-20% to assist them tide over losses on this section.

If Irdai accepts the proposal, third-party insurance coverage premiums may go up from 1 April. The third-party premium for a Maruti Swift 1.3 LXI is presently Rs 3221 per 12 months. This might go as much as Rs 3,705-3,865 if the charges are hiked in 2022-23. Whereas third-party premium charges are revised on an annual foundation by Irdai, these had been placed on maintain in 2020, after which once more in 2021, to present aid to policyholders in the course of the pandemic. Nevertheless, with the rise within the variety of third-party claims after the preliminary drop throughout Covid, normal insurers are discovering it laborious to maintain up.

