ICT Insurance Group buys new east-side building

Joey Krsnich laughs that he considerably by chance began a brand new insurance coverage company in 2015, however its progress has been no accident.

In August, he and Wally Jensen merged their ICT Well being Insurance coverage and Jensen Insurance Group to kind ICT Insurance Group, and now the 2 are combining their places of work into one new area at 9435 E. Central, close to Central and Webb.

That occurs to be the 6,600-square-foot area the place CIG, one other insurance coverage group, was once.

“It’s simply robust to beat that space,” Krsnich mentioned. “It’ll be quite a bit higher for all of us to be beneath one roof.”

The Wichita native graduated from the College of Kansas in 2009 and moved to Dallas, the place he spent six years promoting medical insurance to people.

“I used to be actually driving to ranches and farms, oh, 50,000, 60,000 miles a 12 months.”

He mentioned it was an excellent studying expertise, however then he married in 2015, moved again to Wichita “and type of began over.”

Krsnich mentioned he “didn’t see what I believed was an apparent insurance coverage company that specialised in well being solely.”

So he labored for himself and began getting an increasing number of purchasers “and in truth couldn’t actually deal with all of it.”

Then he employed an worker.

“Then we wanted one other and one other.”

Immediately, he had about 15 workers and one other 15 contract staff.

“I didn’t actually have an intention of beginning an company once I moved again right here,” Krsnich mentioned.

He not solely began one, then Jensen approached him about merging together with his dwelling and auto company.

“I used to be actually hesitant at first,” Krsnich mentioned. “I used to be not very enthusiastic about giving up any fairness within the firm and management, which I believe is form of human nature.”

They saved speaking about it, and he mentioned he determined that “it made a whole lot of sense.”

Krsnich continues to be the bulk proprietor, and his focus nonetheless can be medical insurance.

Nonetheless, he mentioned, “All of our purchasers want dwelling and auto.”

When everyone seems to be beneath one roof, Krsnich mentioned, “There can be lot extra purchasers we may also help.”

After some reworking, the 2 divisions will transfer to the brand new area subsequent month.

Bradley Tidemann of J.P. Weigand & Sons dealt with the deal for the brand new area.

Krsnich mentioned the brand new workplace can be perfect for ICT Insurance coverage Group’s future.

“We now have loads of area to develop.”

Carrie Rengers has been a reporter for greater than three a long time, together with nearly 20 years at The Wichita Eagle. Her Have You Heard? column of enterprise scoops runs 5 days every week in The Eagle. In case you have a tip, please e-mail or tweet her or name 316-268-6340.

