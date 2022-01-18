Lloyd’s Insurance introduces new leadership structure

Underneath the brand new management construction, Keese will tackle extra accountability for know-how and operations as a part of his COO position whereas sustaining CFO duties.

Lloyd’s Insurance introduces new leadership structure

“All through the pandemic, Jen’s management has been essential in constructing versatile options at tempo which have enabled the company and market to proceed to function successfully,” mentioned chief govt officer John Neal. “Jen has established agency foundations to underpin the long run success of Blueprint Two and we’ve got now introduced a brand new operational construction in order that we’re finest positioned to succeed and ship on our targets.”

Lloyd’s Insurance introduces new leadership structure

The accountability of delivering Blueprint Two will fall on the shoulders of director of market transformation Bob James, who joined Lloyd’s in June final yr.

In his new position, James might be tasked to “drive the uptake and adoption of the Future at Lloyd’s services and products, and… drive ahead the strategic imaginative and prescient because it strikes from planning to the essential execution and adoption part,” in keeping with a Lloyd’s assertion.

“It has been each a privilege and a pleasure to assist the company and Lloyd’s market on its modernization journey,” mentioned Rigby. “Collectively we’ve got made strong progress, and this enabled the market to adapt seamlessly to distant working throughout the pandemic.”

Lloyd’s Insurance introduces new leadership structure

“I’m happy to have taken the design and ideas of Blueprint Two to some extent the place we’re able to execute in opposition to a dedicated and contracted plan,” she continued. “My gratitude goes to the various leaders out there who’ve tirelessly supported the digitalization journey and to my group and colleagues at Lloyd’s who’ve additionally made it a incredible 5 years.”

The insurance coverage market has been constructing on its digital technique since early 2020, with Blueprint Two initially unveiled in November that very same yr. Underneath the programme, Lloyd’s goals to transition from largely implementing paper-based processes to adopting an automatic and data-focused system.

Source