See the average auto insurance rate for your Michigan zip code

How a lot drivers are paying for his or her automotive insurance coverage varies broadly throughout the state — however the newest knowledge reveals Detroit residents are nonetheless paying, on common, excess of these residing in different areas.

In accordance with knowledge compiled by The Zebra, a nationwide auto insurance coverage comparability website, the highest 25 zip codes paying probably the most on common for annual auto insurance coverage premiums are all situated within the metropolis of Detroit. Drivers within the Detroit metro space pay a mean $3,148, a 2% improve from 2020, and the town common is even increased, clocking in at $5,102.47.

Source