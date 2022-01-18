 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Some Huntington Beach, Newport Beach restaurants sue insurance company over COVID-19 losses

By ojootaru on January 18, 2022

Some eating places in Huntington Seashore and Newport Seashore are a part of a gaggle which might be suing Farmers Insurance coverage, alleging the corporate breached contracts and didn’t compensate them for losses in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Courtroom on Jan. 4 consists of Black Trumpet Bistro Tapas and Wine Bar and Capone’s Italian Cucina of Huntington Seashore, each owned by Chef Dino Ferraro. Newport Seashore-based Fly N Fish Oyster Bar and Grill, on the Balboa Peninsula, can be a part of the go well with, as are Starrs Merchandise of Santa Clarita, Centerpark Cafe of San Diego and NJND LLC, a San Diego restaurant and retail property.

The criticism, filed by three San Diego regulation companies, seeks unspecified damages and calls for a jury trial. A follow-up doc, filed Tuesday, states the plaintiff anticipates the case will grow to be a part of a civil case involving Farmers COVID-19 enterprise circumstances.

The go well with alleges that denials of insurance coverage claims by Farmers Insurance coverage in the course of the pandemic “depart plaintiffs in dire monetary straits — exactly the state of affairs they sought to keep away from once they obtained protection for lack of enterprise earnings.”

