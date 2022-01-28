Delta Twp. woman sentenced for committing over $15,000 in auto insurance fraud

The Michigan Legal professional Common Dana Nessel and Michigan Division of Insurance coverage and Monetary Providers (DIFS) Director Anita Fox introduced a Michigan resident who pled responsible to auto insurance coverage fraud has been sentenced to pay restitution and fines of over $15,000.

Over a number of months in 2016, Amelia Zea-Behnke, of Delta Township, submitted fraudulent vehicle insurance coverage claims requesting reimbursement for offering attendant care companies for her son, who had beforehand been injured in an auto accident.

A later joint investigation by the DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU) and the Division of Legal professional Common confirmed that Ms. Zea-Behnke didn’t provide the attendant care companies throughout the time claimed and was thus not entitled to the funds she obtained.

Because of the investigation, Zea-Behnke was charged with:

4 counts of insurance coverage fraud; and

4 counts of false pretenses $1,000 – $20,000

Zea-Behnke pled responsible to at least one rely of false pretenses on October 27, 2021. Her plea discount included a fee of $15,498.75 in restitution to the defrauded insurance coverage firm together with the dismissal of the opposite pending expenses.

On Jan. 12, Zea-Behnke was formally sentenced to pay the restitution in addition to any fines and prices, by Choose Rosemarie Aquilina in thirtieth Circuit Court docket, closing the case.

“We respect that our partnership with DIFS led to securing this plea and that restitution has been paid in full,” mentioned Nessel. “We are going to proceed to work with them to make sure accountability towards anybody who commits insurance coverage fraud.”

Each Nessel and Fox are encouraging Michiganders to be vigilant towards insurance coverage fraud.

“Our FIU works onerous to guard Michiganders from insurance coverage fraud and be certain that the system Ms. Zea-Behnke took benefit of can proceed to guard auto accident survivors,” mentioned Director Fox. “Each Michigander can assist DIFS in preventing any such fraud, which ends up in increased insurance coverage premiums for all of us, by reporting suspected insurance coverage fraud.”

Suspected insurance coverage fraud could be reported to DIFS safely, and, most often, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or online by visiting DIFS’ website.

