FNCB Bank Announces Expansion Into Equipment Financing

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB), the parent company of FNCB Bank (“the Bank”), announces that the Bank has recently launched 1st Equipment Finance, a new equipment financing solution offered by the Bank, which is based in its Exeter, Pennsylvania location.

1st Equipment Finance provides equipment financing solutions, including leasing alternatives, for business customers, vendors, manufacturers and municipalities and is led by Executive Vice President, Equipment Sales Officer, Gary P. Cook, a four-decade industry veteran.

“Our seasoned sales and management team has over 150 years combined experience in equipment financing with vendors, commercial customers and municipalities across the United States,” said Cook. “We look forward to leveraging this experience to expand the Bank’s portfolio locally and across the country.”

Today’s announcement builds on FNCB’s long-history of strategic initiatives to serve the needs of the business community and grow market share.

“Our strong commercial banking legacy uniquely positions FNCB Bank to not only compete, but thrive in the equipment financing sector,” said Gerard Champi, FNCB Bank President and CEO. “This will not only allow the Bank to grow but will also provide our commercial clients expanded options they need to grow in a competitive business environment.

