California Insurance Agent Arraigned in Alleged Affinity Group Discounts Scheme

Raffi Sarian, 32, of North Hollywood, California, was arraigned this week on 4 felony counts of id theft and 9 felony counts of forgery after allegedly altering info from skilled licenses and diplomas to use unearned “affinity group” reductions to his purchasers’ insurance policies doubtless in an try to achieve unearned commissions.

An affinity group is any group or group shaped round a typical curiosity or for a specified goal, together with companies, golf equipment, or different teams that exist for a typical goal.

An investigation by the California Division of Insurance coverage reportedly discovered between 2015 to 2020, to use unearned affinity group reductions to his purchasers’ insurance coverage insurance policies, Sarian collected, solid, and altered skilled licenses issued by the California Board of Accountancy, the California Board of Registered Nursing, and the California Fee on Trainer Credentialing.

He additionally allegedly collected, solid, and altered diplomas issued by a number of California State Universities. Sarian did each of those unlawful actions with out his purchasers’ information or permission, which resulted in a monetary lack of $17,000, based on the CDI.

Sarian reportedly altered the names and private info on the skilled paperwork to mirror his purchasers’ info. Afterwards, he allegedly uploaded the cast paperwork to the insurance coverage firm. In an try and cowl up the id theft and forgery of the paperwork, Sarian reportedly claimed to both haven’t any information of how he got here into possession of the altered paperwork or argued his purchasers had altered the paperwork earlier than offering them to him.

The CDI studies it will likely be taking motion towards Sarian’s license.

The case is being prosecuted by the Los Angeles County District Lawyer’s Workplace.

