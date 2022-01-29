California Poultry plant operators charged with wage theft, insurance fraud

An Arcadia couple accused of insurance coverage fraud and wage theft are dealing with dozens of felony expenses after authorities alleged they underreported payroll to employees’ compensation insurance coverage carriers and underpaid staff at their poultry processing enterprise.

Feng Wu Lam, 49, and her husband, Wei Wen Wu, 54, every face 43 felony counts — 34 counts of grand theft of labor, six counts of insurance coverage fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wage theft, the Los Angeles County district lawyer’s workplace introduced Thursday.

The felony grievance features a particular allegation of theft in extra of $500,000, prosecutors mentioned. Lam and Wu additionally face two misdemeanor counts of wage theft every.

“Wage theft takes hard-earned cash away from working folks and their households,” Dist. Atty. George Gascón mentioned. “Unfair enterprise practices like these have an effect on not simply employees but additionally harm our neighborhood by placing law-abiding employers at a aggressive drawback.”

Lam owns the South El Monte-based Golden Meals Inc., a poultry processing firm, prosecutors mentioned. Wu is the corporate’s supervisor.

Authorities allege the couple underreported their payroll to their employees’ compensation insurance coverage carriers by roughly $4.5 million between 2015 and 2019.

The underreporting allowed them to keep away from about $1.7 million in insurance coverage premiums, prosecutors mentioned.

Wu and Lam are additionally accused of underpaying their 34 staff by no less than $437,542, prosecutors mentioned.

California Labor Commissioner Lilia García-Brower mentioned many wage theft victims “go unheard and unnoticed,” noting that the unfair enterprise observe additionally offers dishonest employers an unfair benefit.

State Insurance coverage Commissioner Ricardo Lara additionally spoke out in opposition to the couple’s alleged crimes and mentioned employees’ compensation fraud can result in increased insurance coverage premiums for employers who comply with the foundations, “and will in the end harm employees who’re legitimately injured on the job.”

Wu and Lam are scheduled to be arraigned March 29.

Authorities requested anybody who believes they’re the sufferer of wage theft to name investigator Eduardo Martinez of the California labor commissioner’s workplace at (818) 901-5305 or e mail him at edmartinez@dir.ca.gov.

Source