Disaster loans to be available for homeowners, businesses impacted by Kona Low

The Small Enterprise Administration accredited catastrophe loans for owners and companies impacted by December’s Kona Low, which triggered flooding and landslides throughout the state.

Officers stated residents of Honolulu, Maui, and Kalawao counties can apply for low-interest federal catastrophe loans beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

Below the accredited applications, owners can obtain as much as $200,000 to restore or exchange actual property, and as much as $40,000 for owners or renters for private property that was broken or destroyed.

Companies and personal nonprofit organizations might borrow as much as $2 million to restore or exchange broken or destroyed actual property, equipment and tools, stock and different enterprise belongings.

To help with mortgage purposes, SBA can also be launching a Digital Enterprise Restoration Heart and Digital Catastrophe Mortgage Outreach Heart, which will probably be open Monday via Friday from 3 a.m. to three p.m. and could be reached at (800) 659-2955.

For extra info or to use, click here.

