American Association Of University Women Fellowships And Grants

American association of university women is an American organization that was created in 1881 to promote “education and equity for all women and girls.”

The AAUW was formed in 1881 in Boston, Massachusetts at the period when women were prevented from seeking further education and finding jobs in specialized industries. The AAUW’s goal was to improve women’s lives and personal progress, but it also thought that a higher proportion of college-educated women would benefit society as a whole.

The AAUW recognized lobbying as a strong weapon for change by 1951. For example, the organization’s early lobbying activities aided in the establishment of the United States Department of Education. The AAUW established the Educational Foundation in 1958 to carry on the work of a fellowship program that had been in effect since 1888.

During the 1990s, the Foundation focused on boosting membership diversity and providing fellowships to women from ethnic and racial minority groups. In 1981, the AAUW created its Legal Advocacy Fund to promote fairness by providing financial and legal assistance to women in educational settings who have been harassed or discriminated against on the basis of gender.

The organization is made up of three corporations: the Association, a 160,000-member nationwide lobbying and advocacy group; the AAUW Educational Foundation, which funds research and provides educational subsidies to outstanding women worldwide; and the AAUW Legal Advocacy Fund, which provides funding and legal support to women in higher education who file gender-discrimination lawsuits.

American Association of University Women International Fellowship

Since 1917, the American association of university women has organized International Fellowships for women. The program provides financial assistance to women who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents who want to return to their native country to pursue a professional career while studying full-time graduate or postdoctoral studies in the United States. A limited number of grants are offered to women who are members of Graduate Women International for studies outside of the United States (excluding the applicant’s native country)

By the application deadline, applicants must have obtained the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in the United States and must have applied to their intended schools of study. Recipients are chosen for their academic achievements as well as their demonstrated devotion to women and girls.

Eligibility

Previous beneficiaries of any AAUW national fellowship or grant are not eligible for international fellowships

Members of the AAUW board of directors, committees, panels, task forces, and staff, as well as current interns, are ineligible to apply for fellowships and grants from AAUW.

International Fellowships are available to women scholars in all disciplines of study at an approved institution of higher learning or, for postdoctoral fellows, research.

Unsuccessful candidates may apply again.

In order to be considered for an International Fellowship, candidates must satisfy the following requirements:

Have citizenship in a nation other than the United States, or be in possession of a nonimmigrant visa if resident in the United States. Women who are presently, or anticipate to be during the fellowship year, a U.S. citizen, permanent resident of the United States, or dual citizens of the United States and another nation are ineligible.

Possess an academic degree (acquired in the United States or overseas) equal to a U.S. bachelor’s degree before November 15, 2021.

Plan to dedicate full-time attention to the specified academic plan throughout the fellowship year.

Plan to return to their native country after finishing their education to seek a professional job.

Be fluent in English and demonstrate competence by providing one of the Required Components, which may include particular English proficiency examinations, transcripts from English-speaking institutions, or a written declaration confirming English is the applicant’s native language. Applicants who intend to take one of the authorized English proficiency examinations should plan ahead of time and take the exam as soon as feasible.

Master’s/first professional degree and doctoral applicants must have applied to an approved institution of study for the fellowship year by November 15, 2021, and must provide the name of the school in the International Fellowship application. While acceptance is not necessary at the time of application, fellows must include formal institutional confirmation with their award acceptance paperwork.

Master’s/first professional degree fellowships are for master’s or professional degree-level programs such as J.D., M.F.A., L.L.M., M.Arch., or medical degrees such as M.D., D.D.S., and so on. Certificates, associate degrees, and bachelor’s degrees are not eligible.

Doctoral fellowships are designed for doctorates classed as research degrees, such as a Ph.D. or an Ed.D.

Postdoctoral candidates must show verification of their doctorate degree; have a doctorate classed as a research degree (e.g., Ph.D., Ed.D., D.B.A., D.M.) or an M.F.A. before November 15, 2021; and identify where their research will be conducted.

Master’s/first professional degree applicants and doctoral candidates must be enrolled in a U.S. approved institution in the United States during the fellowship year.

Graduate Women International members are eligible for a limited number of prizes for study or research in any country other than their own. It should be noted that international branches of US institutions are deemed to be located outside of the US.

Applicants may apply for the fellowship during any year of their program, but they must be enrolled in a full year of study or research. International Fellowships do not cover the cost of a single semester or year of study or research. Programs that terminate before April of the fellowship year are ineligible.

Master’s/first professional degree and doctorate fellowships supplement standard classroom-based programs of study at colleges or institutions. This fellowship program does not sponsor distance-learning or online programs, or degrees that rely primarily on distance-learning components. AAUW will make the final determination on what qualifies distant learning under these scholarships. AAUW will accept submissions from applicants who are temporarily studying remotely at their university owing to COVID-19 safeguards.

Award Amount and Submission Deadline

Recipients will get $18,000 for a master’s/first professional degree, $20,000 for a doctorate and $30,000 for postdoctoral research.

The application is open on 1st of August, 2021 to November 15, 2021. Note that Application, recommendations, and supporting materials must be submitted online by the deadline.

All candidates were notified of the results by email. AAUW is unable to accommodate demands for early notification.

Selection and Application Review Criteria

The group meets once a year to assess grant proposals. The criteria listed above are used to determine awards. The panel’s recommendations are subject to final acceptance by AAUW. Fellowships are given out on a competitive basis based on the amount of money available in a given fiscal year.

AAUW does not comment on the proceedings of its award committees in order to maintain a fair evaluation process. AAUW does not give application assessments. There are no provisions for review of fellowship bids. Applications and accompanying documentation become AAUW’s exclusive property and will not be returned or retained for another year.

Applicants who are resident in their native country at the time of application, from developing/emerging nations, or from an underrepresented group in any area will be given preference. Applicants must show financial need and desire to pursue graduate studies or research.

Application Process

Begin the application process by selecting the Apply Now button on the right to access the application.

Provide three recommendations for intellectual endeavors from instructors or professional colleagues who are familiar with you, your work, and your academic background. When feasible, recommenders should be academics or professional colleagues from the applicant’s home country who can talk to the applicant’s qualifications as well as the country’s need for the specific skill or knowledge she intends to gain via her proposed study or research. References from dossier providers such as Parment or Interfolio are not accepted by AAUW.

Upload transcripts from the college or institution where the highest degree (not a diploma) was acquired as proof of highest degree. The highest level of education must be at least a bachelor’s degree (must be earned on or before November 15, 2021).

If the institution does not offer a transcript or a record of courses completed and grades earned, or if the degree did not require coursework, an official letter from the institution where the degree was received must be submitted, along with the degree completion date.

Proof of current enrolment (only for presently enrolled applicants): Upload transcripts**/course lists/institution letters from the applicant’s present college or university, if she is enrolled.

Transcripts must include a list of courses taken as well as grades earned. Many transcripts exclude current courses. If your fall 2021 semester grades are not accessible and are not on your transcript, the institution’s Office of the Registrar must give you with a list of courses completed that semester.

If the institution does not offer a transcript or a record of courses attended and grades obtained, or if the degree did not require coursework, an official letter from the institution where the degree was awarded must be submitted, along with the degree completion dateUpload one of the following as proof of English proficiency:

Official confirmation of a TOEFL or IELTS score that is accepted and legitimate. The results are valid for two years. TOEFL and other English proficiency exam results from institutions will not be recognized.

The following are the minimum acceptable scores:

TOEFL iBT (Internet-Based Test): 79 points

TOEFL Fundamentals: 8.5

TOEFL Paper-Delivered Test Revised: 60

IELTS score: 6.5

Written confirmation that the applicant’s native language is English.Academic transcripts or diplomas certifying one or more of the following:

A secondary diploma or an undergraduate degree from an English-speaking university is required. For all components offered in a foreign language, a verified English translation is necessary. Translations must have a certification mark or an official signature indicating that they are genuine and full.

All transcripts must include the applicant’s complete name, the name of the institution, all courses and grades, and any other information needed in the application instructions.

American association of university women dissertation fellowship

American association of university women dissertation fellowship is intended to cover a scholar’s living expenses of candidates while they works on their dissertation. The grant must be used during the last year of dissertation work.

By the prior November, applicants must have finished all course work, passed all preparatory tests, and gained permission for their research projects or plans. Students who received dissertation writing grants in the year preceding the AAUW fellowships year are ineligible. Applicants from all disciplines of study are welcome. Scholars working in scientific, technology, engineering, and math disciplines, as well as those investigating gender problems, are urged to apply.

Applicants must be citizens or permanent residents of the United States. Candidates are judged based on their intellectual brilliance, the quality and uniqueness of their project design, and their active dedication to assisting women and girls via service in their communities, professions, or fields of research.

Eligibility

Previous beneficiaries of any AAUW national fellowship or grant are not eligible for American Fellowships (not including branch or local awards or Community Action Grants).

Members of the AAUW Board of Directors, committees, panels, task forces, and staff, as well as current interns, are ineligible to apply for fellowships and grants.

Candidates for the American Fellowship must be US citizens or permanent residents.

American Fellowships are available to female scholars in all disciplines of study at an authorized institution of higher learning.

The American Dissertation Fellowship must be used during the last year of dissertation work. By November 1, 2021, applicants must have finished all coursework, passed all preliminary tests, and had the dissertation research proposal or plan approved. Between April 1 and June 30, 2023, the PhD degree/dissertation must be completed. The degree must be conferred between April 1 and September 15, 2023.

Fellows are not mandated to study in the United States.

Students who have previously received a fellowship or grant to assist their final year of writing or finishing their dissertation the year before the fellowship year are unable to apply.

Applicants may apply for a fellowship for the same dissertation project up to two times.

The fellowship is designed for individuals who are nearing the finish of their first PhD degree.

Fellowships fund traditional classroom-based courses of study at colleges or universities through distance learning/online programs. This fellowship program does not sponsor distant learning or online programs, or degrees that rely primarily on distance learning components. AAUW will make the final determination on what qualifies distant learning under these scholarships. AAUW will accept submissions from applicants who are temporarily studying remotely at their university owing to COVID-19 safeguards.

Application

The candidate must offer three references from advisers, coworkers, or those who are familiar with her, her project, and her teaching. The applicant’s dissertation advisor must provide one of the three recommendations. Recommendations that are standardized or form letters are avoided. References from dossier providers such as Parment or Interfolio are not accepted by AAUW.

Documents Transcripts. Please include transcripts for all graduate work and courses specified in your application. Grades for transferred-in coursework must be included on transcripts. A transcript from the institution where the courses were taken is necessary if the transcript displays transfer courses and credits without grades. If you attended a school that does not need coursework or transcripts, an institutional statement indicating this is necessary.

If you will conduct your project at a different institution than your own during the fellowship year, submit the form indicating that you have permission from the institution and the authority with whom the work will be done to conduct the research, laboratory or office space, and library privileges during the fellowship year. No substitutes will be allowed for this form.

For all components offered in a foreign language, a verified English translation is necessary. Translations must have a certification mark or an official signature indicating that they are genuine and full.

All transcripts must include the applicant’s complete name, the name of the institution, all courses and grades, and any other information needed in the application instructions.

American Association Of University Women Grants

Women with a bachelor’s degree who want to develop or change jobs or re-enter the workforce in education, health and medical sciences, or social sciences can apply for Career Development Grants. Women of color and women obtaining their first postgraduate degree or certifications in unusual professions are given special consideration.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents who obtained their most recent degree before June 30, 2014. Tuition, fees, books, supplies, local transportation, and dependent care are all covered.

Career Development Grants were created by AAUW in 1972 to provide “encouragement” funds to AAUW members who wanted to renew or restart academic studies for credit toward career or employment progression.

Grants now fund courses beyond a bachelor’s degree, such as a master’s degree, a second bachelor’s degree, a certification program, or advanced training in technical or professional disciplines. Coursework must be completed in a recognized two- or four-year college or university in the United States, or at a fully licensed or accredited technical school by the United States Department of Education. There are no funds available for doctoral-level research.

Eligibility

Individuals who identify as women and meet the following criteria are eligible for Career Development Grants:

are citizens or permanent residents of the United States

have a legitimate (not honorary) bachelor’s degree on or before June 30, 2014, obtained their bachelor’s degree

Do not have a graduate or professional degree that was obtained (rather than an honorary degree).

Intend to enroll in or are currently enrolled in courses/activities essential for professional employment or promotion, and

Plan to enroll in or are currently enrolled in one of the following sorts of programs:

A bachelor’s or associate degree program that is not in the same field of study as the preceding bachelor’s degree.

Plan to enroll in, or are currently enrolled in, one of the following fields of study: Education; Medical and health sciences and the social sciences.

All courses of study must be completed in a regionally approved two- or four-year college or university in the United States, or at a technical school properly licensed and/or authorized by the United States Department of Education. Applicants must reside in the United States for the duration of the award.

Distance or online learning programs will be supported only if they are delivered by a recognized institution on the list of authorized online/distance learning programs maintained by the US Department of Education. AAUW will make the final determination on what qualifies distant learning under these awards.

Applicants must identify their matriculation status on the application. While candidates are not needed to be enrolled or accepted into their desired school of study in order to apply, those who can demonstrate a strong commitment or intend to pursuing the planned plan of study are given precedence. When submitting acceptance paperwork, awardees must be able to provide verification of admission.

Previous beneficiaries of any AAUW national fellowship or grant are not eligible for Career Development Grants (not including branch or local awards or Community Action Grants). Members of the AAUW Board of Directors, committees, panels, task forces, and staff, as well as current interns, are ineligible to apply for fellowships and grants. A person who is currently the recipient of an award is eligible for election or appointment to boards, committees, panels, and task groups.

Application

Applicants will need to submit recommendation letters from a college counselor or adviser, a teacher, or a job supervisor who knows you well must submit your recommendation. References from dossier providers such as Parment or Interfolio are not accepted by AAUW.

California American Association Of University Women

AAUW California offers over 100 branches that provide chances for local activism, networking, and initiatives to achieve equity for women and girls, among other things. Branches operate autonomously, with oversight from state and national bodies. Within such parameters, they select their own priorities and initiatives.

As a result, two branches in the same location may have disparate interests and participate in disparate activities. They can simply “feel” differently to you. Before determining which branch to join, we recommend visiting a meeting or event at at least two local branches. You have three choices:

The presence of the new organization in California began in 1884, when the San Francisco branch was created. With thirteen active branches in the state by 1921, branch leaders saw the need for a statewide organization. In October 1921, the AAUW California constitution was ratified.

With approximately 12,000 members in 125 chapters and over 5,000 members-at-large, AAUW California is the state’s most active and varied women’s organization.

American association of university women scholarships

AAUW chapters and states provide financing for local scholarship programs for qualifying women across the United States. Scholarship amounts and qualifying requirements are determined by participating branches and states, and applicants apply directly to the opportunities for which they are qualified.