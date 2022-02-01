California Auto Insurance Fraud Investigation Results in Charges for Couple

Edwin Saghian, 51, of Tarzana, California, was arraigned on Monday on the Fresno County Superior Courtroom on 5 felony counts of insurance coverage fraud after allegedly setting fireplace to his personal automobile after which reporting it stolen for an insurance coverage payout.

His alleged co-conspirator and girlfriend, Clarita Martinez, also referred to as Clarita Bailey, 39, of Fresno, has been charged with one felony depend of insurance coverage fraud and is scheduled to be arraigned March 4.

In January 2020, Saghian reported he drove from the Los Angeles space to Fresno to go to his girlfriend. Following dinner and a visit to a close-by on line casino, Saghian reported his 2017 Chevy Tahoe was stolen. Shortly after, Saghian’s Chevy Tahoe was recovered burned by the California Freeway Patrol. however a automobile inspection discovered no indicators of pressured entry or ignition tampering. The automobile was declared a complete lack of $27,041, in line with the California Division of Insurance coverage.

An investigation by the CDI reportedly revealed inconsistencies with the timeline of occasions Saghain supplied. Detectives discovered that Saghian and Martinez had been found to be within the space the place Saghian’s automobile was discovered burned on the night of the alleged theft. All through the declare course of, Saghian reportedly supplied a number of false statements in help of the declare and signed a notarized affidavit of theft.

The investigation reportedly discovered Saghian allegedly drove to the restoration location, dropped off the Chevy Tahoe, set fireplace to it, reported it stolen, after which filed an insurance coverage declare. It additionally discovered that Martinez allegedly conspired with Saghian to commit insurance coverage fraud, in line with the CDI.

Saghian was arrested on November 30, 2021, and is scheduled to return to courtroom on March 4. The Fresno County District Legal professional’s Workplace is prosecuting the case.

