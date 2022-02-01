Canadian University Rankings And Community Colleges – See List

Friends, Are you considering attending college in Canada? Then this post on Canadian university rankings will help you make the ideal decision. As a United States or international student thinking about going to Canada to further your education, you’ll want to know some of the top-ranked universities in Canada.

We’ll go through the main advantages of attending a Canadian school before revealing our recommendations for the top 12 institutions in Canada. We will highlight some of the best community colleges in Canada if you are not so keen on the traditional 4-years college education.

Canadian Universities

Undergraduate degrees in Canada can be completed in three or four years, depending on the university. Postgraduate degrees might take anywhere from one to three years to finish depending on the type of degree. In Canada, there are three types of higher education providers: universities (which conduct research and offer undergraduate and postgraduate degrees), community colleges, and technical, applied arts, or applied science schools (which offer certificates, diplomas, associate’s degrees, and bachelor’s degrees).

Because universities in Canada are administered by provincial governments, there will be minor discrepancies in how education is delivered. Quebec, in particular, differs significantly from the rest of Canada in terms of term durations and length of study.

What Is Canada Known For?

What is the first thing that springs to mind when you think of Canada? As an international student wishing to study in Canada, you will probably want to acquaint yourself with some interesting facts about Canada. Below are some things Canada is known for

1. Economic Growth

There is boundless opportunity and possibility. Being one of the wealthiest countries, Canada also provides the greatest quality of life while lowering taxes and improving its economy with a 2.3 percent inflation rate.

Canadians also get to keep a growing portion of their earnings each year, with the average yearly wage hovering around $40,000. With the lowest unemployment rate since 1976 (6.8 percent) and hundreds of thousands of new jobs produced each year, the economy continues to develop.

2. Health

Ever heard of the adage. ‘Health is wealth?’ well, that is manifested in Canada. Health care is seen as a fundamental entitlement by Canadians. This is why free healthcare is such a crucial component of what makes Canada great. While the procedure is lengthy, the quality of health care is among the best globally, and everyone gets access to the medical care they require. No matter what health issues you are dealing with, the expense of recovery is never an issue.

3. Education

From this post on Canadian University rankings, you should get the idea that universities in Canada are highly regarded. Canada spends the most money on education for its population than any other country. Primary and secondary education, as well as postsecondary education, are all free. Canadian colleges and universities have a global reputation for excellence. Canada is also the world’s most educated country, having the largest proportion of college graduates (51%).

4. Culture

Canada is a really cosmopolitan country with a diverse ethnic population. For example, Canada recognizes dual citizenship, promotes media in several languages (Portuguese, Italian, Arabic, Chinese), fosters minority presence in the labor force and in education, and provides support and assistance to newcomers to Canada (translation services, immigration advice, etc.).

5. Beautiful Scenery

Canada is well-known for its breathtaking beauty and vast expanses of undeveloped territory. The views of the unspoiled and natural landscape, which is made up of gorgeous lakes and rivers, are spectacular. There are three seas, mountains, plains, and some of the world’s most beautiful cities, such as Toronto.

Canada is full of famous attractions and breathtaking landscapes, making it one of the most amazing destinations in the world to live or visit. Balm Beach, Deep River, Niagara on the Lake, and Rapides-des-Joachims are examples of tiny communities. There are well-known cities such as Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. There are sights to see, such as the Thousand Islands and Niagara Falls. There are also the Northern Lights and Ice, as well as gorgeous bays, mountain skylines, and massive icebergs.

Canadian University Rankings

In creating this post on Canadian university rankings, we considered the following elements and allocated points based on how well each institution matched certain criteria. We also considered ranking criteria by US News Ranking, Times Higher Education Ranking, and Centre for World University Rankings.

We also took into considerations factors like;

Student Satisfaction: Schools with “greater than average” student satisfaction rates (based on the National Survey of Student Engagement in 2019) received the most points, while those with “below average” rates received the fewest.

Graduation Rate: Schools with greater graduation rates (typically 80 percent or above) received more points than those with lower graduation rates.

Considering the abovementioned factors, here’s our list of Canadian university rankings.

1. University of Toronto

The Institution of Toronto, ranked first by US News, Times Higher Education, and the CWUR, is a world-renowned public research university with 72,000 students, including 68,000 undergraduates.

Students can select from over 700 undergraduate and 200 graduate programs, with academic divisions spanning from engineering and law to information, public health, and arts and science. Programs are divided among three campuses of the University of Toronto, all located in the Greater Toronto Area.

Is this university a right fit for international students? Yes, it is. Approximately 13,000 international students from more than 160 nations and regions are now studying here.

2. McGill University

Second, on our list of Canadian university rankings is McGill University. Although this institution is ranked third by US News, we still regard it as the second-best university in Canada. McGill University is a top public university with excellent student satisfaction and an exceptional 85 percent graduation rate. Currently, the university has 31,000 undergraduate students, with about one-fourth of them being international students from more than 150 countries.

Despite the fact that McGill University is in a French-speaking province of Canada, McGill’s principal language of teaching is English. There are around 300 academic programs accessible throughout 10 schools and colleges, including subjects of study such as biology, architecture, history, dentistry, and English literature.

McGill University is well-known for having Canada’s oldest medical school and links with various teaching hospitals.

3. University of British Columbia

The University of British Columbia, founded in 1908 and home to over 50,000 students, is routinely ranked among Canada’s top three finest Canadian university rankings. In addition, the institution was just named North America’s most international university.

The main campus of UBC is located in Vancouver, and it is home to around 85 percent of the university’s students. This campus offers more than two dozen academic divisions and colleges, including journalism, education, kinesiology, music, and business.

In terms of international students, around 23% of students on the main campus are international. UBC has produced a number of prominent graduates, including eight Nobel laureates and three Canadian prime ministers.

4. McMaster University

McMaster University, founded in 1887, is a prominent public research university located in Westdale, a suburban district of Hamilton not far from the Canada-US border. It also has campuses in Hamilton, Burlington, Kitchener-Waterloo, and Niagara.

McMaster has almost 24,000 students, including roughly 4,000 international students. Engineering, humanities, health sciences, social sciences, science, and business are among the six academic fields at McMaster.

5. University of Alberta

The University of Alberta and McMaster University occupies the 4th position on the list of Canadian university rankings. The University of Alberta is a top-tier public university with over 40,000 students and five campuses, four of which are situated in Edmonton, Alberta’s capital. UAlberta offers over 200 undergraduate and 500 graduate programs.

6. University of Montreal

The University of Montreal, or Université de Montréal in French, became an autonomous university in 1919 and has since established itself as a prominent school in both Canada and the globe. It is linked with two other Montreal-based schools, Polytechnique Montréal and HEC Montréal.

The University of Montreal offers around 600 academic programs and has over 37,000 students; approximately 8,500 of them are international students. Despite the fact that French is the major language of teaching, UdeM has various doctoral degree programs for English-speaking students

7. University of Calgary

The University of Calgary, one of Canada’s top research-intensive schools, now boasts a total enrolment of more than 27,000 students, including 5,000 international students. There are four campuses in Calgary, as well as one in Qatar.

UCalgary has a 95 percent undergraduate retention rate and a good graduate employment rate of 91.1 percent. More than 250 programs are available to students, including art history, accounting, energy management, French, philosophy, and zoology.

The institution is particularly well-known for its cutting-edge research in fields such as energy innovation, mental health, and infections, and chronic illnesses.

8. University of Ottawa

The University of Ottawa, located in the heart of Canada’s capital, is the world’s biggest bilingual (English and French) institution of higher learning.

It has 35,000 students in total and 10 faculties, including social sciences, medicine, education, the arts, and Canada’s largest law school. There are about 450 academic programs available here.

UOttawa has a 97 percent employment rate for its graduates, meaning that the great majority of students find jobs quite fast after graduating. It also houses the first and biggest French immersion program in Canada.

9. Waterloo University

The University of Waterloo, founded in 1957, is well renowned for its creativity. The institution, which is located in Waterloo, near the Canada-US border, now has 32,000 students, including over 6,000 international students.

It contains six academic departments (arts, engineering, environment, science, math, and applied health sciences) and three satellite campuses in Cambridge, Kichener, and Stratford.

Waterloo’s co-op program is unique because it permits students to spend alternate terms studying and working. This option is now available in more than 120 undergraduate programs.

10. Western University

Western University is a major Canadian university that was established in 1878, with around 25,000 undergraduates (including 5,000 international students) and over 5,000 graduate students.

Western University has several current initiatives, including a strong commitment to sustainability and a reputation as one of Canada’s safest campuses.

11. Queen’s University

Queen’s University, founded by Queen Victoria in 1841, is one of Canada’s oldest institutions and a pioneer in cutting-edge research in fields such as globalization studies and mental health.

Moreover, 24,000 students attend Queen’s, with around 10% coming from more than 100 countries. The university has eight faculties and schools specializing in arts and sciences, education, health sciences, engineering, and law.

Queen’s, like McGill, is noted for its high student satisfaction. Furthermore, at 89.5 percent, the institution has the greatest graduation rate among major Canadian universities.

12. Laval University

Laval University, or Université Laval, is a top-tier school that offers French teaching, similar to the University of Montreal.

The overall enrolment is a little less than 30,000 students, including about 4,000 overseas students. Laval offers over 500 academic programs across 60 departments and schools.

The institution, located in Quebec’s capital, maintains strong community links to both the city and the globe at large; it is also devoted to sustainability and technology.

Best Universities in Canada

Universities in Canada have long been known for their exceptional teaching and research. Canadian universities are highly ranked among international colleges and institutions worldwide, and they continue to draw the brightest minds to their distinguished degree programs. If you want to study at some of the best universities globally for your bachelor’s, Master’s, or Ph.D., Canada should be your first choice due to its high rankings and widespread reputation.

The University of Toronto (28th) and McGill University (33rd) are the two best universities in Canada. The University of Alberta, McMaster University, Université de Montréal, the University of Waterloo, and Western University are also among the top 220 universities in the world.

Community Colleges in Canada

Canada has always been at the forefront of setting a standard for the quality of education that it provides, and it is quickly becoming one of the most popular study destinations for international students. If you want to study in Canada, you should know that the country has globally acclaimed community colleges that are reasonably priced and offer high-quality programs and academic opportunities. Below are some of the top community colleges for international students in Canada.

1. Red River College

Red River College is Manitoba’s and Winnipeg’s largest community college. Over 30,000 students attend the college, which offers over 200 different majors. It is one of the most popular community colleges in Canada as well as the province of Manitoba, with about 95% of students enrolled. Red River College provides a comprehensive range of credentials, including apprenticeship training, certificates, diplomas, and chosen degrees.

2. Centennial college

The next institution on our list of the best community colleges in Canada is Centennial College, which is located in the capital city of Toronto and was established as the country’s first public college in 1966. This community college offers more than 90 degrees and certification courses in areas such as business, communication, social and life sciences, science and engineering, art and engineering, and hospitality. As a result, these career-oriented programs place a premium on hands-on experience in laboratory learning, industrial and business distribution, and business education.

3. Seneca College

Seneca College provides both full-time and part-time continuing education programs. This community college offers studies in science, business, financial services, and the arts. The institution also collaborates with industry experts and believes that education should be straightforward and inexpensive, making it one of Canada’s greatest community colleges.

4. College of New Caledonia

The College of New Caledonia, which was founded in 1969, is another excellent college on our list of the finest community colleges in Canada. The college is well-known for providing a high-quality education delivered by knowledgeable staff. As a consequence, students will benefit from small courses, low tuition, great programs, and personal and professional development.

5. Fanshawe College

Fanshawe College, located in Southwestern Ontario, provides over 110 postsecondary degrees, degrees, certificates, and postgraduate programs. In addition, Fanshawe College has around 1200 international students from over 60 countries. Fanshawe is one of Canada’s most prestigious community colleges, including programs in business, broadcasting, civil engineering, design, electronics, environmental sciences, health care, hospitality, social services, information technology, manufacturing, music production, and transportation.

6. Bow Valley College

Bow Valley College in Alberta is another notable name on our list of the top ten community colleges in Canada for foreign students. The institution is regarded as an innovative, world-class college that is based in communities and teaches individuals how to live a better life.

7. Selkirk University

Selkirk College (Selkirk) is a fully recognized public postsecondary school that offers a diverse range of academic and vocational courses. It is the biggest British-Canadian College, with around 60 academic, career, vocational, and technical programs available part-time, full-time, and online, as well as business and aviation, digital media and music, wellness, human services, hospitality, tourism, manufacturing, and trades training.

8. Southern Alberta Technology Center

The Southern Alberta Institute of Scientific Technology (SAIT) is a Canadian international community college that offers more than 100 courses in the arts, technology, and business. The college, which is located in Calgary, Alberta, is one of the province’s oldest institutions of higher learning, with over 11,000 students.

9. Nova Scotia Community College

Nova Scotia State College is well-known for its applied arts, health sciences, and polytechnic programs. The college includes more than ten campuses and six study centers. As a result, as compared to other universities, tuition costs are substantially lower and more accessible for international students. For international students, it is one of the cheapest public schools and community colleges in Canada.

10. Humber College

Humber College Institute of Technology, situated in Toronto, was founded in 1967 and is a publicly financed college of higher education. It provides over 150 programs, including bachelor’s, postgraduate, and degree programs, as well as certificate programs in business, communication, social and life sciences, science and engineering, art and engineering, and hospitality.

Conclusion on Canadian University Rankings

In this post, we looked at some of the best universities in Canada. It is worthy to note that most of the universities highlighted here are also top-ranked in the world. We also look at some of the top community colleges in Canada for international students if you are not so keen on going for the traditional 3-4 years college education.

We hope this post on Canadian university ranking was informative and helpful. Best Wishes!