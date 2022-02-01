Free Online Courses In Canada For International Students – See List

We have always emphasized the importance of online courses as a way to learn new things and advance your profession. Taking online classes might just be the needed boost your career needs which might ultimately result in new jobs or promotions at work. In this article, we will be looking at some free online courses in Canada.

Why are we so interested in some free online courses in Canada? Well, Canada is one of the countries in the world that has consistently ranked first in terms of providing high-quality education to both domestic and international students.

Because of the enormous number of overseas students flocking into the country for studies, some of them will be denied admission to any of Canada’s universities.

In this instance, students may make the most of their time by taking online classes to better themselves. In certain situations, these online courses with credentials can also be used to fulfill job application criteria.

Why Should You Take Free Online Courses in Canada?

Do you know that if you pick Canada as an enticing alternative for your online studies, you will be making a wise decision? This is because it is self-evident that Canada is the world’s best-educated country. In fact, more than half of its population hold a university diploma.

In addition, Canadians are highly hospitable to international students, and they put a lot of effort into ensuring that students are safe, treated fairly, and have a good time in the country.

As an international student, you get to study in one of the world’s strongest economies while enjoying a high level of living and a flexible study environment.

There are also free online government certifications Canada – sites to get credentials that are endorsed or recognized by the government.

Pros of Online Courses

What are some of the advantages of taking online courses? Below are some of the advantages:

For starters, online learning gives you the time and space to dive deep and master a new skill.

The online program offers several programs and courses, including, As a student, you may obtain an academic degree, from a career certificate to a Ph.D., online.

Online education is more economical than traditional institutions; there are no transportation charges, and essential course materials, such as textbooks, are sometimes accessible online for free.

Students may take online courses and even complete full degrees while working or between jobs, which aids in professional growth.

Are all Online Courses in Canada Free?

Many online courses in Canada are free; however, certificates may be purchased separately. This means you may view free video lectures, participate in discussion forums, and read course materials but might have to pay a fee to get certificates for such courses.

Many online certificate courses in Canada are accessible on a monthly subscription basis, with monthly fees ranging from $39 to $79. Most provide a seven-day free trial period, after which you will be charged. If you cancel during the free trial time, you will not be charged.

What Is the Time Frame for Online Courses?

There is no fixed answer to this question. The duration of online classes varies. Some can be accomplished in as short as five weeks, while others might take a whole year!

Typically, most online programs last for 8 weeks, with some programs lasting up to 10 weeks, depending on the curriculum.

Some colleges that specialize in online certification programs, on the other hand, have created courses that may be finished in as little as five weeks.

You must understand that the duration of your online classes is entirely within your control. For example, most instructors publish assignments before the start of the program, so if a course is supposed to run eight to nine weeks, you can do the work and submit it whenever you like.

How To Succeed in Online Courses

This post has highlighted certain advantages that come with taking some of these online courses. While these advantages are acknowledged, succeeding in online courses is not as easy as it sounds.

It may take some getting used to for anyone new to online learning to stay motivated and on schedule. Here are some pointers to help you excel in your online classes! Below are some methods to employ to succeed at online courses

Establish a designated study area – The benefit of online classes is that you may study whenever and wherever you desire. Choose a location where you will feel at ease and concentrated in order to get the most out of your study time.

Avoid becoming distracted – When you sit down to study, you should study. Reduce distractions by turning off your phone or moving it to another part of the room. You may even set a timer to ensure that you have a defined amount of time to study before taking a break.

Make a study plan – Plan when you’re going to study if you’re taking a course with a time limit. Make sure you have enough time each week to complete your schoolwork so you can stay on schedule without feeling overwhelmed.

Take notes – Taking notes in your own words, even if you’re working on a laptop, may help you recall the course information better. Rather than copying things down word for word, putting your own spin can assist stimulate your memory and allow you to discard stuff that isn’t relevant to your study.

Take frequent breaks – Yes, taking breaks is as vital as studying! Allowing yourself time away from your computer can allow you to freshen your thoughts and feel more focused the next time you sit down.

Free Online Courses Canada for International Students

These courses can also be beneficial to domestic students but will be more useful to foreign students because these courses are required if you want to study in Canada as an international student. the following are some of the courses:

1. Free IELTS Online Courses

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is an exam that international students from non-English-speaking countries must take in order to be admitted to Canadian institutions.

If you want to study in Canada, you’ll need to have a decent IELTS score. As a result, this course is one of the things on this list of free online courses in Canada. This course comes with a free certificate to assist foreign students who wish to study in Canada but have a low IELTS score and have not been admitted to the university of their choice in Canada.

The British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English are in charge of the test. Unless there are other choices for submitting an IELTS certificate or score, it is an obligatory requirement for overseas students who want to study in Canada.

2. Free GRE preparation online courses

The Graduate Record Exam (GRE) is one of the required standardized assessments for many graduate programs in the United States and Canada. It follows that applicants can be denied admission into the graduate program of their choice if they don’t pass this exam. GRE is owned and managed by the Educational Testing Service (ETS).

3. Free GMAT preparation online courses

The Graduate Management Entrance Test (GMAT) is an adaptive computer test meant to measure quantitative, oral, analytical, writing, and reading skills in written English for use in graduate management courses such as MBA courses.

Many colleges in the United States, Canada, and other countries demand the GMAT to enroll in graduate courses.

MBA.com is the official organization in charge of overseeing and administering the GMAT. In Canada, they provide various free online GMAT courses that all foreign students may attend from anywhere in the world.

Universities That Offer Free Online Courses Canada

Not all universities are interested in providing online courses for students. However, the COVID 19 pandemic emphasized the need for distance, and thus most universities in Canada have adopted distance learning for international students.

The following universities offer online degrees for students who live far away. They keep their students interested by giving them homework using the Learning Management System.

If you’re looking for colleges in Canada that offer free online courses with certifications, then you should check out the University of Alberta or Queen’s University. University of Toronto and McMaster University also have some free online courses for international students.

Free Online Courses in Canada with Certificates for International Students

The courses highlighted in this post are provided by approved Canadian universities, which you may have applied to as a resident or international student.

Remember, you may take these courses from the convenience of your own home, workplace, or anywhere you feel most at ease. You are not required to physically attend the institution that offers these courses. At the end of the course, you will be given a certificate that you may print and keep as confirmation that you have finished the course.

1. Software Development Free Online Courses Canada

Software development is the process of creating and maintaining applications, frameworks, or other software components that includes concept, specification, design, programming, documentation, testing, and bug patches.

Some of the free online courses in Canada available on the Coursera platform include software development courses. Individuals who finish this course can get a bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, which includes entirely online software development training on the platform.

2. Fashion and Design

The great thing about this course is that there are no specific qualifications for entry. This is one of the free online courses in Canada that may be finished online and result in an immediate certificate. It takes only approximately 20 hours to accomplish.

This online fashion design course is offered by Brentwood Open Learning Academy and is open all year.

3. Competency in Structural Design for Non-Structural Engineers, Certificate

Competency in Structural Design for Non-Structural Engineers is a three-month online course with certifications offered by Canada’s Engineering Institute of Technology.

If you enroll in this program, you will gain a fundamental understanding of structural engineering, including the principles of structural analysis and their application, the behavior of materials under loading, the selection of construction materials, and the fundamentals of design for Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) and steel structures.

4. How to Code – Simple Data, Certificate

This is a 7-week tuition-free online learning platform offered in partnership with the University of British Columbia. The How-to Code – Simple Data Program is available on EdX. You will discover the key to developing well-tested and easy-to-improve programs, which will prepare you to master any programming language. You must be able to communicate in English in order to apply for EdX online certification.

5. Software Development Capstone Project, Certificate

This is the final course of the Micro Master’s degree in Software Development. You will learn how to use a contemporary web development stack to input, alter, and return data. You will use TypeScript and Node to manipulate massive volumes of data with a domain-specific querying language. Backend, REST, and front-end technologies will be required to execute the project effectively.

6. Human Resource Management Program

One of the best Free Online Courses with Certificates in Canada is the Human Resource Management Program. It combines traditional human resource management features with business and communication necessities.

Essentially, the program connects its knowledge objectives with industry-recognized standards and best professional practice, resulting in graduates receiving high marks on the CPHR credential tests.

7. Business Communication

This is one of the online courses in Canada that just takes approximately 10 to 15 hours to finish. Students’ performance is evaluated, and points are awarded as soon as the course is completed. If you wish to get a certificate after finishing this course, you must achieve a score of at least 80%.

This course will teach you how to enhance your business writing skills as well as your interpersonal and presenting abilities.

8. Software Construction – Data Abstraction, Certificate

This is a 6-week course, and at the end of the course, you will learn how to create larger and more complicated software systems using the Java programming language.

The concept of data abstraction is covered in the course, from definition to implementation. By the end of the course, you’ll have a good foundation in Java software design and be ready to move on to Software Construction: Object-Oriented Design, where you’ll study more advanced design patterns and concepts for developing object-oriented systems.

9. Professional LLM in Labor Relations and Employment Law

This is a 12-month course that will provide you with a more in-depth grasp of the philosophy, laws, and concepts that underpin labor and employment law.

The course needs 36 credits earned through coursework plus a Major Research Paper, or 36 credits earned through coursework only. Papers, presentations, and take-home projects are used to assess your progress and performance.

By the end of this course, you will have developed the ability to examine the social, economic, and political dynamics affecting this dynamic sector today at an advanced level.

10. Sample-based Learning Methods

Sample-based Learning Methods is one of the free online courses with certifications offered by the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute at the University of Alberta in Canada.

This course introduces numerous algorithms capable of learning near-optimal policies through trial-and-error contact with the environment, as well as learning from the agent’s own experience.

The course curriculum includes subjects such as strong Monte Carlo techniques and temporal difference learning methods such as Q-learning.

Conclusion on Free Online Courses in Canada

The idea of free online courses in Canada sounds wonderful, doesn’t it? Enrolling in any of these free online courses in Canada is recommended as a student. These online courses not only help students advance their careers but also provide a great option for students who have other obligations.