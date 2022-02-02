Federal disaster loans for December 2021 storm available to residents and businesses

Federal catastrophe loans at the moment are out there to Oʻahu and Maui County residents and enterprise homeowners affected by December’s Kona Low storm.

The Small Enterprise Administration authorised Gov. David Ige’s catastrophe declaration from December’s extreme storms, flooding and landslide.

Owners can rise up to $200,000 for house repairs.

Oʻahu residents can get one other $40,000 to exchange private property.

Companies and personal nonprofits are eligible for as much as $2 million.

Residents have till March 29 to submit their functions – whereas companies have till Oct. 28.

Extra info could be discovered at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.

Source