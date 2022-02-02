Marine International Scholarships at Harbin Engineering University – UK, 2022

The State Oceanic Administration (SOA) and the Ministry of Education of China jointly initiate the program of Marine Scholarship of China for the purpose of providing financial support to outstanding students from the coastal countries or regions around the South China Sea, the Pacific and the Indian Oceans and African developing countries to study in China for a degree in oceanography or other related specialties, cultivating advanced professionals of the related fields for developing countries, enhancing international marine cooperation and exchange, and promoting the harmonious ocean development in the region and around the world.

Application Deadline: 15th April 2022..

Eligible Countries: Non-Chinese

Type: Masters & Doctorate

Value of Awards: Tuition fee and other Allowances

Number of Awards: Not Mentioned

Eligibility:

Applicants must be in good health.

Applicants must be from a coastal/island country of the South China Sea, the Indian Ocean, the Pacific and its surrounding island countries, or a developing African country.

Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree and be under the age of 40 and 45 for admission in a master or doctoral programme at Harbin.

Applicants must submit scores of the following language proficiency tests: HSK – 5

How to Apply: Students can sign up on the university portal to complete their admission applications. All eligible non-Chinese students will be considered. The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Passport Copy

Notarized transcripts and Bachelor or Master Degree Certificate or above

Recommendation letters from two professors or associate professors

Study plan form

CSC Physical examination form

