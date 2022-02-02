Michigan drivers to receive $400 auto insurance refund checks by spring

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Division of Insurance coverage and Monetary Companies (DIFS) are reminding drivers to look out for his or her $400 auto insurance coverage refund examine.

The checks from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Affiliation (MCCA) might be despatched out later this spring, in line with DIFS. Whitmer and the state division of insurance coverage and monetary providers are utilizing Nationwide Auto Insurance coverage Day to remind drivers that they need to obtain their refund no later than Might 9.

“The bipartisan auto insurance coverage reform legislation I signed has saved Michiganders lots of of {dollars} per yr and, as an additional consequence, auto insurance coverage corporations will ship $400 refund checks per automobile to drivers no later than Might 9,” Whitmer stated. “We’re placing a refund in folks’s pockets and placing Michiganders first as we develop our economic system and proceed reducing prices for households.”

The MCCA introduced it could refund Michigan policyholders $400 per automobile, or $80 per historic automobile, for every automobile that was insured below a coverage that meets the minimal insurance coverage necessities for driving a automobile on Michigan roads as of Oct. 31.

“DIFS has communicated to insurers that refund checks or ACH deposits should be delivered to eligible customers by their auto insurers as rapidly as doable, and in no case later than Might 9, 2022,” stated Anita Fox, DIFS director. “We’re working with the MCCA and Michigan’s auto insurance coverage corporations to make sure they precisely, pretty, and promptly challenge these refunds.”

The refunds might be turned over by the MCCA to the insurance coverage corporations by March 9. DIFS has directed the insurers to ship the refund checks as rapidly as doable, however no later than 60 days after the switch of funds on Might 9.

Anybody with questions or issues that can not be resolved with their insurer ought to name DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS Monday via Friday from 8 a.m. to five p.m. or e-mail autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

