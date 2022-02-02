Normandy Park resident advocating for bill that would require insurance coverage for hearing aids

Jill Bujnevicie, an ER doctor assistant from Normandy Park, is advocating for the passage of a invoice that may require insurance coverage protection for listening to aids for all Washington residents, together with youngsters and adults.

Bujnevicie has labored tirelessly for the final three years after discovering out that her now 7-year-old boy has listening to loss and wanted listening to aids – but there was zero protection from non-public insurance coverage.

“We lastly have a listening to within the healthcare committee on Wednesday (Feb. 2, 2022) to maneuver HB 1854 sponsored by Rep. Wicks ahead to supply listening to assist insurance coverage protection for all,” Bujnevicie unhappy.

Bujnevicie is asking for individuals to click on on the hyperlink under, then choose healthcare committee and the assembly on Feb. 2 at 8 a.m. and click on in favor of by choosing “professional”:

https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Testifier/Add?chamber=House&mId=29695&aId=145285&caId=19199&tId=4

“As , untreated listening to loss and kids ends in important prices for the state and leaves youngsters falling behind their friends,” she added. “Additionally listening to loss within the aged is a number one reason behind dementia. That is such an invisible medical situation it has gone unnoticed for too lengthy and it’s time to right this incorrect. Thanks to your assist!”

Right here’s the hyperlink to supply written testimony on the invoice:

Right here’s the hyperlink to register “professional”:

https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Testifier/Add?chamber=House&mId=29695&aId=145285&caId=19199&tId=3

“It will be nice to have individuals present written testimony. However signing in professional is sweet, too,” she added.

Learn/obtain SB 1854 here.

TESTIMONY

Under is a transcript of Bujnevicie’s testimony to the committee:

“Madam Chair and members of the committee,

“I’m Jill Bujnevicie, an ER doctor assistant from Normandy Park, WA and mother of two boys. My youngest, Hugo, right here with me has listening to loss and requires listening to aids.

“Hugo was identified with bilateral listening to loss at age 3 after some language delays. We discovered that personal insurances don’t cowl listening to aids, nor does it apply to the deductible. It’s merely ignored. As a medical supplier, this didn’t make sense. I do know that glasses for kids are universally coated beneath all medical plans, why ought to or not it’s any totally different for listening to aids when they’re so necessary for baby improvement.

“Hugo went from nineteenth percentile for speech to eightieth in 6 months after getting his listening to aids without having any providers apart from listening to aids. It was like a lightweight went on inside him and even to this present day, when he doesn’t have his listening to aids on…it’s like the sunshine is off. His listening to aids are 100% mandatory for his success.

“Fortunately, my household has the power to pay for his $5000 listening to aids that he wants changed about each 3 years. He wants new silicone molds made at the very least twice for a further $250 a yr to make sure a good match as his ears are rising. He doesn’t qualify for any of the reductions supplied by my Regence insurance coverage for listening to aids because the clinics they counsel you go to don’t deal with youngsters. Kids have distinctive wants and can’t go to simply any clinic or costco. It’s also 100% mandatory that his instructor makes use of a microphone that connects to his listening to aids throughout class to beat background noise and scale back listening fatigue. That is out of pocket and is a further $4k. Most dad and mom of kids with listening to aids do not need the assets to supply this for his or her youngsters.

“I do know of a kid who needed to go together with just one listening to assist due to price, one other baby had to make use of a looking amplification system as a result of they didn’t have entry to an actual one, one other mother needed to determine if she was going to pay her mortgage invoice or get her baby listening to aids. Many youngsters have outdated suboptimal gadgets as a result of their dad and mom can’t afford new ones.

“We all know now that offering this type of protection has minimal monetary implications for the state in addition to insurance coverage corporations and in the end offers a value financial savings.

“Because the saying goes, an oz of prevention is price a pound of remedy. Kids who don’t obtain early intervention for listening to loss price the state as much as $420,000 in particular schooling prices and as much as one million in lifetime prices.

“Listening to loss is an invisible medical situation that has preventable costly outcomes if not handled correctly. It’s time we begin acknowledging our deaf and exhausting of listening to neighborhood and provides them an equitable alternative to achieve success alongside their friends.

“Thanks for listening to this invoice and thanks Rep Wicks to your sponsorship.”

