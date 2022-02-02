Nurse’s life insurance canceled after company stops paying

Meadow View Well being and Rehabilitation Heart has been Lisa Cotter’s ardour for 4 years. She works on the nursing residence as a registered nurse.

That’s why she was shocked in December when she obtained some alarming information within the mail.

It was a letter from Colonial Life Insurance coverage Firm informing her that her $100,000 time period life insurance coverage coverage, $20,000 complete life coverage and incapacity protection had been canceled final August as a result of her employer hadn’t been paying her premiums – regardless that they had been being deducted from her paychecks.

Cotter mentioned each worker she has spoken to with a Colonial Life Insurance coverage coverage obtained the identical letter.

For Cotter, the information couldn’t have come at a worse time. She has most cancers, and her household depends on her revenue. She’s saved working by means of radiation, chemo and now immunotherapy, however she is aware of she faces an uphill battle and worries about her husband ought to she die.

“It’s been inflicting me numerous stress,” she mentioned. “My husband doesn’t work proper now, and if one thing occurs to me, he’s going to lose the home. He’s going to lose the automobiles. He’s going to lose the whole lot.”

She instantly reported the issue to Meadow View as quickly as she obtained the letter, however mentioned she was shocked by the response.

“The corporate is attempting to say that we’re not paying the premiums, however I printed all my paystubs to show that I’m paying,” Cotter mentioned, who additionally supplied copies of her paystubs to FOX4.

Meadow View is owned by SRZ Administration, generally generally known as Attain LTC. It’s the second largest proprietor of nursing houses in Missouri. In accordance with a federal database, the corporate, which has greater than 400 workers, collected about $9.6 million in COVID-related Payroll Safety Program cash in 2020.

We discovered a information story that listed the corporate’s headquarters as St. Charles, Missouri, so we known as a nursing residence the corporate owns in that metropolis to attempt to discover a telephone quantity. The lady who answered the telephone informed us the corporate isn’t primarily based in St. Charles. She mentioned each company head she has ever met has flown in from Chicago. However she had no thought the right way to pay money for them.

None of that shocked Marjorie Moore, who heads VOYCE, a nursing residence advocacy group in St. Louis.

“Loads of nursing houses are owned by personal fairness organizations which can be purchased and offered very often,” Moore mentioned. “That may be an actual problem to essentially perceive who owns the power.”

What did shock Moore was that insurance coverage premiums weren’t being paid.

“It’s an enormous break in belief together with your workers when one thing like that occurs,” mentioned Moore, including that the majority nursing houses are struggling to seek out and hold workers. “Phrase will get out, whether or not you’re in a small city or a giant city. What kind of employer you’re will get out.”

Right here’s the excellent news: After extra digging, Downside Solvers lastly did pay money for a PR firm that represents Attain LTC.

He contacted the corporate, which instantly took care of the issue and despatched FOX4 this assertion:

“We lately discovered that there was a brief disruption within the cost of some insurance coverage protection premiums because of a third-party payroll processing error that sadly affected a small variety of our workers. The problem is at present being resolved with none hole in protection. We worth our workers and their arduous work and dedication to the residents we serve.”

The corporate mentioned all workers should do to confirm their protection has been reinstated is to contact their insurance coverage firm. Cotter did. She informed us her downside is now solved.

