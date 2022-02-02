Washington insurance commissioner adopts credit scoring ban

Washington state Insurance coverage Commissioner Mike Kreidler has adopted a rule prohibiting insurers from utilizing credit score scoring to set charges for auto, home-owner and renter insurance coverage for 3 years after the top of pandemic-related federal and state emergency monetary protections, whichever is longer.

The rule, introduced Tuesday, takes impact March 4 and comes practically a yr after Kreidler issued an emergency rule prohibiting the observe. Kreidler stated he is additionally proposing a brand new rule that will require insurers to supply policyholders with a written clarification for any premium change.

“We all know that now, greater than ever, credit score reporting is unreliable,” Kreidler, a Democrat, had stated in a written assertion. “It’s unfair to base how a lot somebody pays for steadily necessary insurance coverage on an unreliable and fluctuating issue like a credit score rating.”

Kreidler stated that when federal pandemic protections finish, individuals who have struggled financially over the previous two years are liable to have delinquencies present up on their credit score reviews.

He famous that insurers cost good drivers with low credit score scores practically 80% extra for necessary auto insurance coverage.

Republicans decried the transfer, saying that it’ll add prices to individuals on mounted incomes, just like the aged, who’ve benefited from decreased insurance coverage charges due to their good credit score scores.

“They’re now being positioned in an untenable place the place they aren’t getting extra revenue and so they’re seeing enhance in charges of a whole bunch of {dollars},” Republican Sen. John Braun stated.

Two different states do not permit credit score scoring for each householders and auto insurance coverage charges: California, which handed a poll measure in 1988, and Massachusetts. Maryland permits credit score scoring to find out charges on auto insurance coverage, however not householders, and Hawaii permits credit score scoring for home-owner’s insurance coverage however not auto.

Kreidler stated that he plans to make use of the time whereas the ban is in impact to work with the Legislature, client teams and the insurance coverage business in an effort to completely finish using credit score scoring in setting insurance coverage premiums.

