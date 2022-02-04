Huntsville car insurance rates continue to skyrocket

In case you dwell close to Huntsville, you may need observed your automotive insurance coverage charges going up. If that’s the case, you aren’t alone.



In keeping with the automotive insurance coverage comparability web site, zebra.com, the Huntsville space is seeing charges high even the nationwide common. Some premiums are reaching as excessive as $1,400 for sure ZIP codes.

Whereas insurance coverage charges went up round 3% since final 12 months nationwide, Huntsville’s surrounding areas went up 5% to a median of $1,300 for annual premiums.

It’s no secret the Huntsville Metro space has grown the final a number of years, and Zebra.com’s Megan Tullos informed Information 19 that may inflate each class from thefts to neighborhood fender benders to weather-related claims.

“I’m certain you’re conscious you guys have had some loopy climate the final 12 months, in order that’s performed a big position,” Tullos mentioned. “In addition to such as you mentioned inhabitants progress has most likely performed a job within the growing charges within the Huntsville space. And simply drivers being again on the street post-pandemic. It might not be extremely particular to at least one space, however we now have seen a rise in drivers on the street since 2020. So insurers are going to have to lift charges to guard and growing variety of drivers.”

The typical costs go by ZIP code, and it’s areas not truly in Huntsville which might be highest in North Alabama.

Communities alongside Freeway 72 like Ryland, Brownsboro, and Gurley noticed premiums common greater than Huntsville whereas throughout the border in Fayetteville, Tenn. costs are the bottom at $1,200 on common.

