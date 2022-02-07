Neslihan Aybek Memorial Scholarships for Turkey Students in USA

Participate in outstanding learning, discovery, and engagement programs in the USA at the University of Nevada, Reno, with the help of its Neslihan Aybek Memorial Scholarship for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship programme is an exclusive arrangement made for Turkey national female students that undertake undergraduate or graduate programme study at UNR. An award of $1,000 per year will be presented to the selected candidates.

The University of Nevada, Reno is a public land-grant research university in Reno, Nevada. It is the state’s flagship public university and primary land grant institution, ranking 227th in National Universities. The University of Nevada, Reno’s vision is to educate and graduate the best-prepared, confident leaders for the state, national and global community.

Why choose to study at the University of Nevada, Reno? The University recognizes and embraces the critical importance of diversity in preparing students for global citizenship and is committed to a culture of excellence, inclusion, and accessibility. It aims to be a nexus for research and creativity that focuses on vital issues of our time and serves as a catalyst for the betterment of our society.

Application Deadline: Students must submit their applications by the first-year deadline for fall 2022, i.e., 7th April 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Nevada, Reno

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or Graduate

Award: $1,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applicants from Turkey are eligible.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can apply for any undergraduate or graduate programme taught at UNR.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be female students who are citizens of Turkey.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Admission applications must be made before qualifying for the scholarship. All students that meet the scholarship criteria will be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Copy of your biographical passport page

Letter of recommendation

Statement of purpose

Resume/CV

Official transcripts sent from your high school

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have a 3.0 weighted GPA in the academic core courses (AGPA) to be admitted to the University of Nevada, Reno.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 60 to 79

IELTS – 6.0

Duolingo – 95+

Cambridge – B2+

PTE – 59

TOEFL PBT – 550

Benefits

The selected students will be awarded a scholarship worth $1,000 per year by the University of Nevada, Reno.

Apply Now