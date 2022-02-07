President’s Scholar Awards for International Students in USA

To recognize the academic achievements of outstanding students, Cedarville University is proud to announce the President’s Scholar Awards for the academic year 2022-2023 in the USA.

Domestic and international enrolled in any undergraduate programme taught at Cedarville University. These renewable scholarships range from $10,000 to $20,000 per year based on high school credentials. Selection will be made on the admission application.

Chartered by the state of Ohio, approved by the Ohio Board of Regents, and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, Cedarville University is a private Baptist university in Cedarville, Ohio. It ranks between 501st – 600th positions in the US College Rankings by The Times Higher Education 2022.

Why choose to study at Cedarville University? Cedarville University transforms lives through excellent education and intentional discipleship in submission to biblical authority. Cedarville is committed to providing students with high-quality education and preparing them to

Application Deadline: Applications must be submitted by 1st May 2022 and GPA must be submitted by 31st July 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Cedarville University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $20,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All international and American national students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate programmes taught at Cedarville can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have impressive academic achievements.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Admission applications can be made via the official application portal of the university. All eligible students will be considered.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Official academic transcripts

Affidavit of Financial Support

Admission Requirements: Students must meet the undergraduate admission requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 80

IELTS – 6.5

Benefits

Cedarville University will extend a $10,000-$20,000 scholarship to selected undergraduate students.

