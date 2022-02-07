Valparaiso University #YouAreWelcomeHere Scholarships for International Students in USA

Valparaiso University is now accepting applications for the # YouAreWelcomeHere International scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023. Students from all around the world are invited to apply for this funding opportunity.

The educational award is designed to provide financial aid for ambitious and motivated students who will pursue an undergraduate degree at the university.

Valparaiso University is a private university based in Valparaiso, Indiana. Valpo has five undergraduate colleges and a graduate school. It provides hands-on, undergraduate research opportunities and internships to accompany the classroom experience.

Why choose to study at Valparaiso University? Valparaiso University is a welcoming community rooted in the Lutheran tradition that allows students to pursue truth wherever it may lead. Its ultimate goal is to instil in its students a lifelong commitment to the pursuit of truth, encouraging the development of a sense of personal vocation as well as the intellectual and professional skills required to pursue it.

Application Deadline: The last date application for this scholarship is March 15, 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Valparaiso University

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate degree

Awards: Tuition-fees

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Students from all countries are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All undergraduate subjects offered by Valparaiso University.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Be a first-year international admitted student.

Meet one of the following two requirements.

Attended (or have graduated from) a secondary school within or outside of the United States

Be able to demonstrate leadership qualities and personal initiative in activities involving intercultural learning and exchange.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To be considered for this opportunity, candidates must take admission in an undergraduate degree at university. After that, they can complete the online application for this award.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Essay (500-1,000 words) or video (2-5 minutes). If submitting a large video file, please share a link to the video

Creatively tell us about your leadership skills in your school or community. How do you plan to continue applying your leadership skills at Valparaiso University.

Submit the one-page #YouAreWelcomeHere application, and corresponding essay or video.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, candidates must check all the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: The applicants are required to attain minimum scores in the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 70

IELTS – 6.5

PTE – 56

Duolingo – 100

Benefits

Valparaiso University will provide the tuition fee to the successful candidates to complete the undergraduate study.

Apply Now