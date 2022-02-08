Bank Of America Mobile Checks and Deposit Limit

The bank of America is one the top banks in the United States of America with long years of banking experience, said its customers can now deposit their bank checks easily from home or the office with the bank of America mobile banking App without visiting the bank.

Types Of Checks Acceptable by bank of America

What types of checks are accepted with mobile deposit

We only accept checks from a United States financial institution, in United States dollars.

The following items are eligible for mobile check deposit:

• Personal checks

• Business checks

• Government/treasury checks

• Cashier’s checks

Please visit a financial center to deposit the following items which are currently not accepted via mobile deposit:

• United States savings bonds

• Checks from foreign banks

• Money orders

• Traveler’s checks

• Image Replacement Documents (IRDs)

• Third-party checks

• Checks not payable in U.S. dollars

When will my funds be available?, open

Deposits made to a Bank of America account are not available for immediate withdrawal. Deposits on a business day before cutoff time will be processed that night and are generally available the next business day.

Mobile Check deposit Duration

Deposits made to a Bank of America account on a day that is not a business day (Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays) or after cutoff time on a business day will be processed for deposit on the next business day and generally available on the business day following the process date.

What happens if there is an issue with the deposit?, open

Once you’ve made your deposit, you’ll get an email confirmation that we’ve received your deposit and are processing it. If there is any problem with the transaction, like insufficient funds or potential fraud, you’ll receive a letter in the mail asking you to bring the check to a financial center to resolve the issue.

What are my monthly check deposit limits?, open

There is a monthly limit for Mobile Check Deposits and it’s displayed when you select your deposit account. Once you’ve hit that limit, you can’t deposit another check with the app until the limit is reset at the beginning of the next month.

What time do I need to deposit my check in order for it to be available the next day?, open

The cutoff time for Mobile Check Deposits are based off of the time zone in which the account was opened. Checks received by the following cutoff times on a business day are considered deposited on that day, and will usually be available the following business day.

Eastern and Central time zones: 9 p.m. ET

Mountain and Pacific time zones: 8 p.m. PT

Note: This excludes accounts opened at financial centers in New Mexico, western Kansas and the El Paso region in Texas where the cutoff time is 9 p.m. ET.

Are there any fees?, open

There is no additional fee for using Mobile Check Deposit but we recommend that you check with your service provider to see if there are any wireless carrier fees.

What are some common troubleshooting tips?, open

• Close other running apps to maximize memory

o For iPhone/iPad: Double-click the Home button and swipe up to close open apps

o For Android: Select Recent Apps adjacent to the Home button and close each open app

• If you receive an error, try clearing your cache (Android only)

o Go to your device Settings > App Manager > BofA app > Clear cache then restart your device

• Make sure you have a strong Wi-Fi or cellular signal

• Use the latest available operating system for your device

• Use the latest version of the BofA mobile app

If issues persist, uninstall the BofA app and turn off your device to reboot it. Then turn on your device and reinstall the app.

How do I take a good picture?, open

• Have good lighting and lie the check flat on a dark background

• Ensure all four corners are visible

• Detach the check from any check stub or cover letter

• Hold your device steady directly over the check (not at an angle) to take the picture automatically, or tap the camera icon to take the picture manually

• Below is the Bank of America Mobile checks Deposit Limits

• The Bank of America mobile check deposit limit is $10,000 per month for accounts opened for 3 months or longer. For accounts opened for fewer than 3 months, the deposit limit is $2,500 per month.

• On the other hand, Bank of America Preferred Rewards members with membership for fewer than three months, there is a $25,000 per month limit. For accounts with membership of three or more months, the limit is $50,000 per month.

For more details please visit the Bank of America website