International Student Achievement Awards at Saint Martin’s University, USA

Saint Martin’s University is offering mind-blowing Undergraduate International Student Achievement Awards to support and promote the education of students in the United States.

The scholarship programme is exclusively available to new international students who want to start their undergraduate programme at Saint Martin’s University for the academic year 2022-2023.

Saint Martin’s University is a private Benedictine, Liberal Arts University in Lacey, Washington. It was founded in 1895 as an all-boys boarding school by monks of the Benedictine Order. Saint Martin’s began offering college-level courses in 1900 and became a degree-granting institution in 1940.

Why study at Saint Martin’s University? Saint Martin’s students learn to make a positive difference in their lives and the lives of others through the interaction of faith, reason, and service. The university honours both the sacredness of the individual and the significance of community in the ongoing journey of becoming. It prepares students for successful lives through its 29 majors and 11 graduate programs spanning the liberal arts, business, education, nursing, and engineering.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by 1 February 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Saint Martin’s University

Department: N/A

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $1000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree in any subject offered by the University.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

Undergraduate applicants to Saint Martin’s University seeking to study on a F1 student visa

To receive consideration for the International Student Achievement Awards, an applicant must

submit their award application at the time of applying for undergraduate admissions.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To be eligible for the award, applicants must take admission at the university.

Supporting Documents: Submit official high school transcripts will be evaluated to determine cumulative grade point average equality.

A minimum 250-word essay illustrating either leadership or service experience to be submitted along with a resume.

Admission Requirements: Students must have a previous degree certificate with remarkable results.

Language Requirement: All international applicants must provide proof of English language proficiency.

Benefits

Saint Martin’s University will provide the award amount of $1,000 for applicants in the USA.

Apply Now