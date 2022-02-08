Need-Based International Grants at Norwich University, USA

Do you seek financial assistance to pursue your higher education? Then, you must apply for the Need-Based Grants established for master students offered by Norwich University in the USA for the academic year 2022-2023.

The need-based grants have been exclusively established for students that want to pursue a master’s study programme at Norwich University. Tuition fee coverage is expected with the grant award.

The Norwich University of Vermont is a private military academy in Northfield, Vermont. It is the oldest private and senior military college in the United States. It ranks 55th in Regional Universities North. Norwich’s mission statement is one of the most unique statements found in higher education.

Why choose to study at Norwich University? Norwich University is committed to giving their youth an education that shall be American in character, enable them to act as well as to think, execute as well as to conceive, and to tolerate all opinions when reason is left free to combat them and to make moral, patriotic, efficient, and useful citizens, and to qualify them for all those high responsibilities resting upon a citizen of this free republic.

Application Deadline: Students are suggested to apply by the spring application deadline, i.e. 15th November 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Norwich University

Department: NA

Course Level: Master

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Master’s degree programmes offered at Norwich are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must demonstrate a need as defined by Federal Student Aid.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are first requested to submit their applications for admission at Norwich. Students must file out a FAFSA application to be considered for the grant.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Secondary school (high school) transcripts

Letters of Recommendation (2-3)

300-500 word essay

Resume

Admission Requirements: Students must meet all application requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

TOEFL IBT – 80

TOEFL PBT – 550

IELTS – 6.5

Benefits

Students that will successfully win these need-based grants will be provided support towards the tuition fee of the master programme undertaken at Norwich.

Apply Now