Anchor Loans Unveils New Corporate Identity and Website

Anchor Loans, United States main supplier of financing to residential actual property traders, right now unveiled a brand new company identification and web site as a part of its development and growth plans for 2022.

The brand new branding and enhanced web site come on the heels of a standout 2021 for Anchor Loans. In August, the corporate turned the primary fix-and-flip lender to achieve $10 billion in whole fundings. In November, Anchor Loans was acquired by Pretium, a specialised U.S. residential actual property and credit score agency with roughly $30 billion in property. Anchor Loans completed 2021 with a document $1.8 billion in originations.

“As we glance to proceed our aggressive development trajectory and broaden our choices, we wish our branding to mirror our management available in the market,” stated Andy Pollock, chief govt officer of Anchor Loans. “Our new brand and web site are designed to extra precisely signify the traits our shoppers affiliate with Anchor Loans: fashionable, streamlined, environment friendly and customer-focused.”

Based in 1998, Anchor Loans was the primary institutional lending platform constructed to serve the various financing wants {of professional} residential real-estate traders. Over the past 20 years, Anchor Loans has grown to develop into the nation’s main capital supplier to skilled residential actual property traders by its fix-and-flip (bridge) and building merchandise. The Firm operates in 48 U.S. states, serving an expert buyer base through which 95% of loans are made to established actual property entrepreneurs who’ve accomplished greater than 40 tasks.

Expertise the brand new web site and study extra about Anchor Loans’ choices at www.anchorloans.com

Anchor Loans is the nation’s largest non-public direct lender to actual property traders. The corporate has originated greater than $10.8 billion in funding because it was based in 1998 and is the primary within the trade to fund greater than $1 billion in a single 12 months, which it has surpassed yearly since 2016. Anchor Loans focuses on bigger and extra personalized loans for knowledgeable actual property entrepreneurs. Greater than 85% of Anchor Loans’ debtors are repeat prospects, and over 75% of the corporate’s new debtors are referred by current prospects. The corporate was ranked for 2 consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 checklist of the fastest-growing privately held small firms within the United States For extra info go to https://www.anchorloans.com.

