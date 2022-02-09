California Woman To Spend 8 Years In Prison For $1.4M Insurance Fraud

Karyl Lynn Reed, 58, was arrested in Texas on Oct. 7 and extradited to Orange County, the place she confronted 10 felony fees — together with grand theft, forgery and embezzlement — and a number of felony enhancements for felony actions that befell between 2012 and 2019, in response to the California Division of Insurance coverage.

A former Costa Mesa resident was sentenced final week to serve eight years in jail for defrauding companies of greater than $1.4 million by gathering insurance coverage premiums on nonexistent insurance policies, courtroom data point out.

Throughout an Oct. 27 arraignment, Reed pleaded not responsible on all fees however did admit to felony enhancements associated to white collar crimes amounting to greater than $500, 000, in response to courtroom data. However whereas showing in a Santa Ana courtroom Feb. 1, she took a plea deal.

A choose sentenced her to pay restitution and serve eight consecutive years in jail, with two extra two- 12 months phrases supposed to run concurrently. By that point, Reed had already spent 118 days in police custody.

Officers say Reed acted as an unlicensed insurance coverage agent, gathering premiums for employees ‘ compensation insurance coverage via Envoy Enterprise Companions and Allenn Specialty Group, each run out of a Huntington Seashore workplace suite. A 3rd enterprise, Domesticate HR, Inc., was listed as working from a Costa Mesa residence.

Reed provided fraudulent insurance coverage certificates, making shoppers consider they’d insurance coverage protection. She additionally ran a staffing firm with out offering employees ‘ compensation protection and personally administered staff ‘ damage claims, the state company reported.

The case towards Reed was prosecuted by the Orange County district lawyer ‘s Main Fraud Unit, which recognized no less than 5 companies victimized by her fraudulent acts. Three of her victims reportedly misplaced greater than $1.4 million.

Reed is subsequent scheduled to look in courtroom on Feb. 15 for a firearms relinquishment listening to.