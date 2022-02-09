New Oregon survey data shows record-high health insurance coverage

The Oregon Well being Authority introduced Tuesday that its biannual Oregon Health Insurance Survey information confirmed a record-high 95.4% of individuals in Oregon had well being protection in 2021, up from 94% in 2019.

This was the primary yr for the reason that ACA growth that insurance coverage protection elevated considerably. The positive factors have been pushed largely by federal pandemic rule adjustments for Medicaid[1], which ensured that folks enrolled in Medicaid protection stayed lined. The most important protection positive factors have been amongst low-income adults as far fewer individuals reported being uninsured because of lack of Medicaid protection. The truth is, individuals reporting Medicaid protection jumped to 29% in 2021 from 25% in 2019. On the identical time, employer-based insurance coverage protection continued its gradual multi-year decline whereas Medicare and Particular person remained regular.

One of many key components within the improved protection charge was the close to elimination of Medicaid inhabitants “churn” – individuals returning to Medicaid protection after lower than a yr. In September 2019, the “excessive churn” inhabitants made up 34% of recent enrollees that month. With steady enrollment insurance policies throughout the Public Well being Emergency (PHE), solely 8% of recent enrollees have been returning after lower than a yr. The variety of individuals getting into Medicaid per 30 days who’ve by no means been on Medicaid earlier than has stayed secure earlier than and throughout the pandemic at about 9,000 individuals per 30 days.

“We all know that retaining individuals enrolled in medical insurance – whether or not it’s a public program or their job-based protection – is essential to decreasing our charge of uninsurance so individuals can entry vital well being care providers,” stated Jeremy Vandehey, Director of Well being Coverage and Analytics at OHA. “Particularly, this two-year interval exhibits that folks biking on-and-off insurance coverage means they ultimately lose protection. Subsequently, its deeply essential to interrupt these cycles and maintain individuals repeatedly enrolled. For low earnings households, we all know that incomes fluctuate, however entry to the well being care mustn’t.””

Oregon made progress in decreasing disparities in well being protection brought on by well being inequities and structural racism throughout this era. Notably, the uninsured charge for Black/African American people dropped from 8.2% to five% between 2019 and 2021. In different communities the development was much less pronounced: Uninsured charges amongst Hispanic/Latinx communities dropped barely, because it did amongst American Indian/Alaska Native communities. Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander communities confirmed a rise in uninsurance, which OHA will search to know and to handle.

“With our aim of ending well being inequities by 2030, OHA is dedicated to enacting insurance policies that proceed our progress,” added Vandehey. “One key space we glance to maintain this enchancment is thru our upcoming Medicaid waiver, the place we’re asking the federal authorities’s permission to implement insurance policies like steady Medicaid enrollment for kids till their sixth birthday, and two-year steady enrollment for individuals age 6 and up. We now have proof that such insurance policies will make a major distinction for Oregon households – notably these harmed by historic and modern racism.”

In the meantime, OHP protection additionally elevated in rural and frontier areas of the state. Though insurance coverage protection lags from the statewide common, protection did enhance to 92.3% from 91.0% in frontier and to 94.6% from 93.8% in rural components of the state. In some rural and frontier counties, similar to Jefferson, Josephine, Malheur, and Klamath, 2 in 5 residents obtain well being protection by means of OHP, far increased than the state common. And in frontier areas of the state general, about 2 in 5 individuals who stay uninsured are eligible for Medicaid.

“OHA’s aim is to make sure that on the finish of the Public Well being Emergency, we work systematically to maintain individuals lined,” stated Vandehey. “For many who are not eligible for OHP, we might be working to ensure they entry a Market plan or connect with different packages. This handoff is vital, as the information present, as a result of we can not lose individuals as they exit Medicaid. If we do, a lot of this hard-won protection achieve might be misplaced.”

OHA’s present plan for transition contains:

Implementing a sturdy outreach and communication plan to let Medicaid members know what to anticipate and encourage them to replace their contact info in order that their protection may be renewed.

Creating ongoing coordination between Medicaid and the Market to make sure that members who lose Medicaid protection are supported of their transition to a non-public plan.

Maximizing the present automated renewal course of to cut back the burden on members. If protection can’t be routinely renewed, members obtain a pre-populated renewal discover that they have to signal and return.

Participating group companions to assist join individuals leaving OHP to different sources of well being protection, similar to by means of a job.

[1] In March of 2020, Congress handed the Household First Coronavirus Restoration Act which:

1) Offered 6.2% enhanced federal Medicaid funding for states to take care of steady Medicaid protection and not disenroll Medicaid enrollees in the course of the federal public well being emergency (PHE).

2) Eliminated administrative boundaries to enrollment, similar to

Permitting candidates to attest to most eligibility standards

Increasing presumptive eligibility and choices for distant help

Not terminating protection for people who find themselves discovered ineligible throughout annual renewals.

