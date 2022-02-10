International Baccalaureate Awards at University of Saskatchewan, Canada

The University of Saskatchewan is offering mind-blowing International Baccalaureate Awards to high-potential students in Canada for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship is open to all international students who want to start their studies at the University of Saskatchewan. The selected applicants will receive a £20,000 award.

The University of Saskatchewan is a Canadian public research university, founded on March 19, 1907, and located on the east side of the South Saskatchewan River in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. It is a modern, supportive, and metropolitan university located in the heart of one of Canada’s most vibrant cities, where we welcome students from all countries and all backgrounds.

Why study at the University of Saskatchewan? The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs in a very flexible model. It is one of the top research-intensive medical doctoral universities in Canada. It is home to world-leading research in global importance, such as water and food security and infectious diseases. They work together across disciplines and our communities to find creative solutions to the most pressing global challenges.

Application Deadline: The students must have completed and submitted their application by February 15.

Brief Description

University or Organization: The University of Saskatchewan

Department: N/A

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award:£20,000

Number of Awards:4

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in Canada

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree in all the subjects offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Open to full-time international students entering undergraduate degree programs and inbound international students selected to participate in exchange programs at the University of Saskatchewan. Candidates must have completed an International Baccalaureate Diploma before beginning their studies at the University of Saskatchewan.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Aspirants have to take admission to become eligible for the scholarship award at the university. By applying online for undergraduate admission, students will be eligible for consideration

Supporting Documents: The students must present the following documents to the university:

Academic record

Academic transcripts

Copy of passport.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, candidates must check all the university’s entry requirements.

Language Requirement: If English is not your first language, you will need to show that your English language skills are high enough to succeed in your studies.

Benefits

The University of Saskatchewan will provide the award amount of £20,000 for applicants in Canada.

