Masters International Scholarship in Combustion Kinetics Measurements, Australia

Curious about how combustion properties such as ignition delay time of alternative fuels containing hydrogen are measured? Then, you must participate in the Master Scholarship in Combustion Kinetics Measurements of Hydrogen Carrier Fuels Using Gas Dynamic Shock Waves offered by the RMIT University in Australia for the academic year 2022-2023.

Australian and foreign national students are all eligible to apply for this scholarship. They should hold relevant qualifications and provide adequate evidence of good oral and written communication skills to be able to win this $32,841 scholarship along with a tuition fee scholarship.

RMIT ranks 1st in Australia, 18th in the Asia Pacific, and 43rd globally on the Graduate Employment Rate and it offers a scholarship program to needy students who want to start their studies in Australia.

RMIT University, one of Australia’s tertiary institutions, 15th highest-ranked university in Australia, and 250th globally with a 5-Star QS ranking for excellence in higher education, is dedicated to helping shape a new urban and industrial renaissance in the global economy.

Why choose RMIT University? RMIT University aims to inspire and engage the audience to discover new ideas and perspectives by exploring cultural spaces and resources. It is among some of the most technologically advanced facilities in the world.

Application Deadline: The applications process, which commenced 1st November 2021, is still ongoing and will remain open until a suitable candidate is found.

Brief Description

University or Organization: RMIT University

Department: NA

Course Level: Master by research

Award: $32,841

Number of Awards: One

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in Australia.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All domestic nationals and international students can make applications.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Students can undertake a master’s degree programme in Combustion Kinetics Measurements of Hydrogen Carrier Fuels Using Gas Dynamic Shock Waves at RMIT.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be Australian citizens, Australian permanent residents, or international students meeting the minimum English language requirements.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants must first apply for admission using the RMIT Online Portal. Students interested in applying for the scholarship must submit the following documents in a mail to lappas@rmit.edu.au.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

a statement to outline your interest

an electronic copy of your academic transcripts

a CV that includes any publications and the contact details of 2 referees

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have a first-class Honours or 2A Honours or equivalent degree in a relevant discipline of engineering/science.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6.5

PTE – 58

TOEFL IBT – 79

C1 – 176

C2 – 176

Benefits

RMIT University will be providing the selected master candidates a stipend of $32,841 per annum (pro-rata) for two years and also a Tuition Fee Scholarship.

