Technopolis UK Masters Scholarships at University of Sussex, UK

The University of Sussex has joined hands with Technopolis UK to support the master’s studies of four students with the help of its Technopolis UK Masters Scholarship for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship is exclusively for Black British applicants. The university will provide four scholarships for Black British students starting a masters’s in September 2022. Tuition fee reduction worth £3,000 will be awarded to eligible students.

The University of Sussex, currently ranked at 246th in QS Global World Rankings 2021, is a public research university striving to carry out high-quality research that addresses real-world issues, pressing global policy agendas and business practices, develop current and aspiring leaders who will champion critical and original thinking.

Why study at the University of Sussex? The University of Sussex is an institute that provides students with a chance to change the world. It is internationally recognized for drawing together leading academics from different disciplines and has an approach that ensures the most powerful and meaningful results. At Sussex, students learn from some of the best university teachers and researchers in the UK, who work at the forefront of their fields.

Application Deadline: 1st August 2022, 23:59, is the deadline for interested students to submit their applications.

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Sussex

Department: NA

Course Level: Master

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: 4

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic

The award can be taken in the United Kingdom.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Black British applicants including Black African; Black Caribbean; Black Other; Mixed – White and Black Caribbean; Mixed – White and Black African; or another mixed background (to include Black African, Black Caribbean or Black Other) are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Master’s degree programmes at the University of Sussex Business School or the School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have accepted an offer of a place on a Masters in University of Sussex Business School or the School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students need to apply to Sussex via its official online application portal. Scholarship application form must be completed separately.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to present the following documents to the university:

Personal statement

Degree certificates

Transcripts or grade

Academic reference

CV

Admission Requirements: The applicants are required to have a lower second-class (2.2) undergraduate honors degree or above or its international equivalent.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

IELTS – 6.0

TOEFL IBT – 88

PTE – 62

Duolingo – 115

CAE – 176

CPE – 176

Benefits

Successfully selected master students at the University of Sussex will be awarded a tuition fee reduction worth £3,000.

