West Palm sober-home owner duped me into $31M insurance fraud

Dr. Mark Agresti readily admitted on Wednesday that he was the unwitting mastermind behind a $31.3 million insurance coverage fraud scheme.

Testifying in his personal protection, the Palm Seaside psychiatrist instructed a federal jury that he needed residents of Good Selections Sober Dwelling examined incessantly for a wide selection of medication.

Nevertheless, he mentioned, he didn’t order the costly urine assessments to rake in hundreds of thousands from insurance coverage corporations. It was to maintain the residents sober and secure.

“This was a high-risk inhabitants,” Agresti mentioned of the younger individuals who lived on the rundown condominium advanced on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Seaside whereas preventing their addictions.

“For those who don’t check incessantly, you realize what which means to the folks being examined? Use.”

Sober house proprietor testifies:“I’m greedy”: Ex-sober home operator remorseless in testifying against doctor

For Subscribers:‘Spine crime’: Patients say Lake Worth-area back doctor did ‘fake surgeries,’ left them in pain

‘Charming’ sober-home proprietor became ‘Lex Luthor,’ physician testifies

Later, when he found his medical license had been utilized by sober house proprietor Kenneth Bailynson to get wealthy, he mentioned he was shocked.

“It’s mind-bending. It’s surprising. It blows my thoughts,” mentioned the 59-year-old Agresti, who was medical director of the sober house. “It’s extraordinarily upsetting that I used to be a part of it.”

Ken Bailynson leaves court after a hearing Tuesday morning, October 20, 2015.

Agresti, who faces a decades-long sentence if convicted of a cost of conspiracy to commit well being care fraud and 11 counts of well being care fraud, mentioned he was duped by Bailynson.

The 49-year-old former CPA – who two weeks in the past testified that Agresti knew the urine assessments had been liquid gold and willingly ordered roughly 30,000 of them – is a con man and a liar, the doctor testified.

However, Agresti mentioned, he didn’t know that till it was too late.

The Bailynson he met in 2011, when he agreed to function the medical director of Good Selections, was nothing just like the cocky man who bragged to jurors about how a lot cash he raked in from playing and made no apologies for his profitable scheme by saying, “I’m grasping.”

“It was like watching Lex Luthor in that chair,” Agresti mentioned, evaluating Bailynson to the comedian guide villain that was Superman’s nemesis.

The person, who got here to his workplace to pitch his thought for a sober house was far completely different, mentioned Agresti.

“He got here throughout as very charming,” mentioned Agresti, who served additionally served as medical director of a half-dozen different sober properties and was director of psychiatry on the former Columbia Hospital in West Palm Seaside. “He was very clever.”

Bailynson, who pleaded responsible to conspiracy to well being care fraud and testified towards Agresti in hopes of lowering a 10-year jail sentence he faces, was the prosecution’s star witness towards Agresti.

Medical assessments essential sober-home proprietor’s scheme, prosecutors say

The scheme couldn’t work except Agresti ordered the assessments and guaranteed insurance coverage corporations they had been medically mandatory.

Assistant U.S. Lawyer James Hayes identified that different prosecution witnesses additionally questioned Agresti’s techniques.

Dr. Margaret Jarvis, a Pennsylvania psychiatrist who reviewed information of Good Selections sufferers, testified final week that Agresti ought to have reviewed the outcomes of the lab assessments earlier than ordering extra ones, Hayes mentioned.

Agresti mentioned that workers members at Good Selections reviewed the check outcomes and known as him if they’d questions. They weren’t reviewing advanced medical exams. They had been solely seeking to see if a resident examined constructive, he mentioned.

Those that did had been instructed they must depart the sober house instantly and go to a remedy heart or return to their households, he mentioned.

Nevertheless, Hayes identified, it typically took labs three to 5 days to return the outcomes. A easy check, one which was a fraction of the fee, might instantly detect whether or not a affected person had taken medication so they might get assist instantly.

In this undated image from video, Ken Bailynson, foreground right, stands in the parking lot at Green Terrace Condominiums. (Photo provided)

Nevertheless, insurance coverage corporations solely reimbursed the sober house about $300 for a easy check, whereas they despatched a verify for at the very least $1,500 for the extra detailed ones Agresti ordered that screened every urine pattern for as many as 80 completely different medication.

Agresti mentioned he wasn’t paid primarily based on the variety of assessments he ordered. Bailynson, who additionally opened up a lab to extend his earnings, admitted he made between $13 million to $15 million from the scheme.

In distinction, Agresti was paid a month-to-month wage. Initially, he was paid $1,750 a month. His month-to-month earnings elevated because the variety of folks residing at Good Resolution swelled from about 25 to roughly 250. Earlier than he resigned in September 2015, he was making $9,000 a month, he mentioned.

He denied Bailynson’s claims that he was typically paid $9,000 in money within the months earlier than the sober house was raided by the FBI in September 2014.

Physician says he did not know how one can use computerized patient-records system

Even when the outcomes had been delayed, the assessments served as necessary deterrents, Agresti mentioned. Folks fighting habit had been far much less prone to relapse in the event that they knew they had been going to get examined recurrently.

South Florida and the nation had been in the course of an opioid pandemic, he mentioned. As a psychiatrist who specialised in handled folks with habit, he mentioned he had seen far too many individuals die. Frequent testing was a method to cease the cycle of remedy, relapse and overdose deaths, he mentioned.

“That’s what stored this neighborhood secure and that’s what was necessary – to maintain every member of this neighborhood from overdosing and dying,” he mentioned of why he embraced frequent testing.

How Florida ignited the heroin epidemic: A Palm Beach Post investigation

To extend earnings, Bailynson mentioned the residents had been examined each different day. However, Agresti mentioned, that wasn’t his intention.

He mentioned he embraced a “step-down protocol.” Through the first 4 months, folks had been to be examined 3 times per week. Through the subsequent 4 months, they had been to be examined twice per week, and through the ultimate 4 months, one check can be administered every week.

When Hayes pointed to affected person charts that confirmed individuals who had been on the facility for months had been being examined at the very least 3 times per week, Agresti mentioned he didn’t authorize them.

Bailynson switched to a computerized system for affected person information. He mentioned neither he nor his workers ever mastered it.

Any lab assessments that had been approved within the system needed to be executed by another person, he mentioned.

“I didn’t put orders within the (digital) system,” he mentioned. “It simply wasn’t me. It was a fabricated order. … I didn’t know how one can use the (digital) system.”

Prosecutors goal physician’s claims of innocence, ignorance

Hayes tried to debunk Agresti’s claims of innocence and ignorance by stating that he initially instructed an FBI agent he by no means ordered the dearer assessments. Agresti mentioned the FBI report was flawed.

What he instructed the FBI was that he by no means ordered the assessments to be executed each different day, he insisted.

FBI Agent William Stewart testified that he vividly remembered Agresti’s denial. By then, he had information that confirmed greater than $89 million price of claims had been filed for the assessments that had been ordered by Agresti. His denial contradicted the information, he mentioned.

In the end, $105.5 million of claims had been filed. Of that, $31.3 million was paid by insurers.

Trying again, Agresti mentioned he made a horrible mistake by trusting Bailynson. He mentioned he envisioned making a cutting-edge sober house neighborhood, the place folks fighting habit would get properly.

“He morphed this entire factor that was a superb factor right into a felony enterprise,” Agresti mentioned. “The largest remorse of my life was not resigning sooner. I used to be in over my head.”

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday morning. Then the jury will start deciding Agresti’s destiny.

jmusgrave@pbpost.com

Source