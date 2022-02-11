Harley Davidson Jobs And Opportunities 2022

If you love motorcycles, you must have definitely come across the term Harley Davidson. In this post, we will focus on some Harley Davidson jobs.

William Harley and Arthur Davidson started the company that bears their names in 1903. William’s brother Walter became the company’s first president and a pioneering Harley-Davidson racer.

About Harley-Davidson Inc.

Harley-Davidson Inc (Harley-Davidson) is a premium motorcycle manufacturer. The firm creates, assembles, and sells bikes, as well as motorcycle components and accessories. It also sells miscellaneous products linked to motorcycles on a wholesale basis.

In the United States and Canada, Harley-Davidson offers wholesale and retail finance, as well as insurance services to its dealers and consumers. It operates an e-Commerce site where it offers motorcycle parts, accessories, and associated items and services. The headquarter of the company is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in the United States.

Harley Davidson Jobs

Below are some of the current openings at Harley Davidson Inc. candidates can easily apply for these jobs by visiting the career page of the company’s website

1. Financial Systems Lead – Remote

The job is involved in process improvements and new Company initiatives that use the Company’s SAP system, system configuration, troubleshooting, testing, and training operations, all with the goal of optimizing business processes and systems.

As a liaison to the Digital Office, this individual will be involved in the global implementation of the Company’s SAP Financials application. This role, in particular, works inside the SAP ECC module and is primarily responsible for supporting the FICO, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Treasury processes.

Job Responsibilities

Customer-centric mentality and problem-solving methodology

Unwavering pursuit of continual improvement and challenge of paradigms that may be impediments to development

Provide procedures that reduce manual work while ensuring compliance and controls are in place.

Create innovative system options to help finance modernization activities.

Ensure that SAP is used to its maximum potential while deciding the solution.

Contribute to continuous system improvement initiatives by gathering requirements from business users, investigating existing solutions, and generating and documenting conceptual design options.

Ensures that financial controls are included in project deliverables.

Identify new system feature options for better alignment with business processes.

Build strong and healthy working connections among the Business core team, the Digital Office, and the regional teams.

Accountable for product quality, project completion timeliness, and customer satisfaction.

Education and Experience Prerequisites

A Bachelor’s Degree in finance, accounting, or a related subject is required for this position. A master’s degree and/or CPA certification are preferred.

At least 6 years of relevant experience working with SAP systems support, including practical understanding of accounting and finance as well as SAP Finance modules.

Working knowledge of at least two big SAP deployment projects.

Previous experience with basic financials and operational business processes such as General Ledger, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Bank and Cash Management, Financial Reporting, and Manufacturing Costing is preferred.

Extensive SAP expertise (including ECC, CO/PA, BW/BI, BPC, and GRC)

Communication skills are required for the successful presentation of ideas, strategies, and procedures.

Basic accounting knowledge – you must comprehend the major components on the balance sheet and profit/loss statement, as well as their relevance to SAP features.

Understanding of business process design, system configuration, Master Data Management and Controls, SAP ECC integration, formal application testing, and issue handling processes.

The ability to drive and deliver high-impact results on a proactive basis via both individual and team efforts. Strong organizational abilities, as well as the capacity to self-motivate and work on various tasks successfully.

2. Network Performance Lead Location: Vaughan, ON, CA

The Dealer Performance Lead (DPL) reports directly to the Managing Director of H-D Canada and is responsible for monitoring all elements of Dealer Performance at H-D Canada with the purpose of achieving corporate targets via a financially healthy dealer network.

Harley-Davidson promotes a Virtual Mindset, which prioritizes virtual work and allows our high-performing workers to work from anywhere. While some dealer visits are required for this work, the ideal applicant will be proficient at harnessing the technologies we have available to be extremely effective in connecting remotely with our dealers.

Job Prerequisites

A bachelor’s degree in business or a closely related field is desirable.

A minimum of 8 years of comparable experience in the automobile industry Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) or a similar dealer network or dealer-facing environment is required.

Excellent interpersonal skills, including the ability to establish and maintain effective consultative relationships with a wide set of internal and external stakeholders.

Strong analytical abilities, including the ability to grasp the relationship between KPIs and offer changes.

A thorough grasp of dealership financial systems/operations, as well as direct experience working with dealership personnel, preferably dealership owners and managers.

Excellent oral and written English communication abilities, as well as the ability to persuade others without authority.

Strong organizational, project management, and problem-solving abilities.

Knowledge of Microsoft Office – Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, and MS Teams

3. Associate Design Engineer

The Associate Design Engineer in Harley Davidson will be responsible for World-class clean sheet intake and exhaust system designs that fulfill H-QCT D’s criteria while building on H-industry-leading D’s Look, Sound, and Feel.

He will also be responsible for the development and documenting of best practices for intake and exhaust systems utilizing standardized methods and tools such as benchmarking, design and simulation guidelines, DFMEA and DVP&R templates, drawing templates, critical path planning templates, and general knowledge management.

Expectations

Candidates are expected to exhibit the following skills:

Fundamental understanding of engineering calculations and engineering analysis.

Fundamental understanding of engineering tools acquired through school or prior experience.

Understanding of computer-aided design (CAD) operations.

Effectively communicates with stakeholders by exchanging information, asking questions, and confirming the knowledge.

Collaborate with cross-functional stakeholders to design, develop, and manufacture vehicle components.

Identifies methods to enhance procedures and responsibilities in their job on a constant basis.

Informs cross-functional and executive teams on project progress, problems, metrics, and proposed plans.

Education and Experience Prerequisites

A Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering or a similar technical degree is required for this post.

Typically, no prior professional experience is required.

A keen interest in and knowledge of important tools and processes used in the analysis, design, testing, and production.

An intense interest in Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH).

4. Paralegal, Financial Services (Remote)

This role offers paralegal services within a fast-paced in-house Legal/Compliance department. Legal research, proactive risk reduction, monitoring, project management, contract preparation, litigation assistance, and budget management will be among the responsibilities. This job will collaborate closely with other members of the Legal/Compliance team as well as stakeholders throughout the company.

Job Responsibilities

Legal research to assist risk-mitigation efforts within the department.

Ongoing monitoring to verify adherence to certain rules and procedures.

Assist in the examination of contracts and non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

Comply with subpoenas.

Assist with lawsuit management.

Assist Department Leadership in developing and monitoring the Department Budget.

Assist in the administration of external counsel for both projects and litigation.

Assist Department Leadership with task, deliverable, and meeting tracking.

Be in charge of department-wide Continuous Improvement projects.

Creates and maintains databases and files, as well as organizes and monitors case files.

Information security and legal compliance are of the utmost importance. It is everyone’s obligation to protect employee, client, and business information. All personnel must adhere to established measures, such as data protection regulations, division of roles, and access to information based only on business requirements. Furthermore, it is the obligation of all workers to be informed of and comprehend applicable laws, regulations, internal policies, and procedures, as well as to comply with them all.

Education and Experience Requirements

A minimum of an AA with a Paralegal Certificate.

Preferably a bachelor’s degree.

Will take extra experience and education into account in place of a professional paralegal certificate.

Three or more years of paralegal work in a law firm or corporate law department.

Knowledge of financial services, particularly consumer finance.

The ability to assess and respond to events with little direction.

Understanding of legal research tools available on the internet.

Knowledge of legal billing software such as Counsellink.

Good attention to detail, as well as strong written and verbal communication abilities, are necessary.

Must be able to display communication and interpersonal skills that allow for good working relationships.

Must be able to keep private information confidential.

Thorough understanding of Microsoft Office (particularly Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and Microsoft Windows.

Excellent organizational abilities, including the ability to plan, research, collect facts, and follow-through. Must be able to prioritize different concerns successfully.

5. Lead IT Design. Location: Texas, United States

This role is in charge of the architecture, design, and delivery of technological solutions within one or more technical disciplines in a way that generates quantifiable business value. The capacity to consistently achieve important functional and individual outcomes with better quality and delivery across technologies is what defines success.

In particular, you will be in charge of directing the design, configuration, and control of technical solutions across various worldwide functional business sectors. Effective solution designs are provided to fulfill system strategies, capabilities, and technologies in order to adapt to present and future business requirements.

Job Responsibilities

Complete technical designs for information systems, from high-level conceptual ideas to precise technical specifications.

Be in charge of a variety of technical, infrastructural, and application projects and initiatives. Manage and execute system/application installation, patching, rollouts, releases, and upgrades while adhering to technical standards and strategies.

Conduct quality assurance reviews of technical specifications provided by external resources contributing to H-D technology projects, as well as quality assurance reviews of developer work products to guarantee compliance with design specifications.

Recommend adjustments to production systems’ design in response to changing business processes, capacity, hazards, and performance needs.

Review technological foundations on a regular basis in order to establish lifecycle roadmaps for them.

Assist in the prioritizing of technical issues and upgrade requests.

Provide consulting and support services to define operating, monitoring, and reporting requirements for technology systems.

Create a complete list of design and implementation tasks, as well as estimations of the degree of work for initiatives.

Education and Experience Requirements

A bachelor’s degree in computer science, mathematics, business administration, or information systems is preferable. A master’s degree is a bonus.

ITIL Service Design certification is preferred.

TOGAF accreditation is preferred.

A certification from the Project Management Institute (PMI) is a bonus.

Typically, a minimum of 8 years of similar experience is required.

At least 8 years of effective project delivery experience, with an emphasis on systems design, preferably with the large-scale program and project delivery.

Practical expertise with development tools, administration, application design, configuration, modification, implementation, security, and third-party integrations.

Significant familiarity with and a preference for solution design and structured system development approaches.

Previous experience organizing design activities and deliverables across many technological projects or programs

Previous experience leading, coaching, and developing others in design and delivery roles.

A track record of success in information system planning, management, and delivery, ideally in consumer products, manufacturing, distribution, or financial services.

Harley Davidson Jobs York Pa

Below are some job Harley Davidson jobs in New York

1. Direct Hire – Production Technician 1 (beginning hourly rate of $22.47)

This position has been offered in anticipation of future hiring requirements at the company’s York Vehicle Operations location. Production Technician 1 is responsible for a number of tasks, including material handling, assemblers, and equipment loading/unloading.

Below are some of these responsibilities:

Assembling a vehicle in a zone or a sub-assembly region. Assemble and pack automobiles at several stations spread throughout a work area or sub-assembly area.

Using automated paint systems, stripe robots, waterslide application, masking, and other related operations to apply paint.

Assisting with the installation of presses, lasers, and other machinery. Using a variety of presses and lasers, operate several machines in a production center, cell, work cell(s), or flow line(s).

Candidates must have a cross-functional understanding of material flow procedures and be prepared to work in a team-oriented, customer-focused environment. In a rapidly changing, fast-paced atmosphere, you must be ready to adapt to a range of jobs on a rotating basis. PIV certification must be obtained.

Qualifications

A high school diploma or GED is required, as well as one year of work experience. Material Handler roles require a minimum of two years of applicable material handling experience.

Harley Davidson Technician Jobs

Below are some Harley Davidson Technician jobs;

1. Production Technician 1 ($23.76 per hour): This role is in charge of running pre-set equipment for simple and repetitive manufacturing activities such as arranging pieces in a specific relationship to each other

2. College Student – H-D Casual Production Technician 1: This position has been offered for future recruitment requirements at York Vehicle Operations

3. Maintenance Technician: This is a multi-skilled maintenance role that necessitates the ability to operate on a variety of CNCs and automated systems with associated PLCs.

4. Motorcycle Technician: Harley Davidson is looking for people with various levels of experience, including entry-level, apprentice, and certified technicians.

5. Detail Technician / Shop Assistant (Annual salary is estimated to be between $30.5K and $38.7K): You will be in charge of washing, waxing, polishing, and cleaning new and old motorcycles, as well as satisfying cosmetic and productivity criteria.

Harley Davidson General Manager Jobs

Below are some of the available positions:

General Manager (Annual salary range: $67.9K – $85.9K)

Automotive General Manager (Annual salary range: $225,000 – $300,000)

General Manager (Annual salary range: $65,000 – $83,000)

Manager of General Sales

Manager of General Merchandise and Apparel

Manager of General Merchandise

Harley Davidson Careers

What is a career in Harley Davidson like? For all full-time paid workers, the company provides an all-inclusive pay plan that includes, but is not limited to, yearly bonus programs, health insurance coverage, a 401k program, onsite fitness facilities and employee stores, employee discounts on items, and accessories, and more. More information on Harley-Davidson may be found here.

Employees at Harley-Davidson give their employer a 3.9 out of 5.0 rating, which is the same as the average rating for all companies on CareerBliss. Assemblers with an average rating of 4.0 and Finance and Insurance Managers with a rating of 4.0 are the happiest Harley-Davidson employees.