IBM Internships 2022 – Apply Now Before Deadline Date

If you’re a big thinker who is enthusiastic about bringing about change, then this post on IBM internships should be of interest to you. At IBM, you get to combine your experience and interests with unrivaled IBM technology to assist in the transformation of global organizations.

About IBM

IBM is an acronym for International Business Machines, a worldwide technology firm that offers hardware, software, cloud-based services, and cognitive computing.

Charles Ranlett Flint founded the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company in 1911, following the amalgamation of four enterprises in New York State. In 1924, the company was renamed IBM.

Given that the organization is almost 100 years old, it is not surprising that it has had to adapt to various technological advances throughout the years.

The firm is currently evolving from an infrastructure player to a cloud and data-driven one.

The corporation, dubbed ‘Big Blue,’ provides cloud solutions in the form of Bluemix, a SoftLayer cloud, as well as data analytics and cognitive computing capabilities through the Watson supercomputer.

While the company’s portfolio has extended beyond server hardware, the z Series mainframe remains a core product.

The corporation also provides software, such as its DB2 database and IBM SPSS. For more than a century, IBM has prioritized continual innovation. Patenting is a key indicator of innovation, and IBM has topped the yearly list of US patent grantees for the 20th year in a row.

IBM Internships 2021/2022

With IBM internships, you have the opportunity to work on initiatives that will have a long-term impact on the world. The company is currently seeking individuals that can not only think outside the box but also reinvent it. At IBM, you will be part of a worldwide community of 6000+ interns in an environment that values inclusivity and a culture of giving back.

IBM internship programs provide you with the chance to learn from the best and acquire skills that will set you apart in today’s quickly changing economy.

There are two types of IBM internships: Future Blue and Extreme Blue Program

1. Future Blue

Future Blue is an IBM Canada community created by students for students. When you join IBM, you will have the chance to participate in the Future Blue Program. With an out-of-the-ordinary internship experience filled with networking and social events, professional development activities, hackathons, give-back days, and more, you can focus on improving your career. Future Blue is committed to assisting you in settling into your new work, and at the end of the summer, you’ll celebrate your accomplishments with other interns and IBM executives at our Signature Event.

2. Extreme Blue Program

The IBM Extreme Blue Internship program is your chance to use your technological savvy and business acumen in the working world. You will work hard and quickly, with the backing and knowledge of one of the world’s best technology organizations, to develop creative solutions to real-world business problems.

IBM Internships Roles

Interning at IBM is divided into some broad categories like:

1. IBM Developer

As an IBM developer, you will participate in a hands-on, personalized program that will teach you how to use your development talents in the age of cognitive computing. Interns are assigned to teams in a range of business areas and have the chance to work on relevant and timely projects affecting IBM clients. Internships often start in January, May, or September.

2. Human Resource

Are you seeking an internship that will be both difficult and rewarding? As a Human Resources intern, you will be involved in important work in a variety of areas such as pay, diversity, recruiting, workforce planning, and leadership development. Through experiential learning, you will be pushed to improve your leadership and analytical abilities.

3. Finance

If you have a strong interest in change and innovation? The IBM Finance Internship is a fantastic hands-on opportunity that provides exposure to corporate finance and the larger corporate organization. You’ll continue your education by developing technical and professional abilities as you manage business deliverables and choose to engage in initiatives that have a positive effect.

4. Marketing

IBM Marketing & Communications internship gives young, imaginative marketers the chance to make an impression and thereby have an influence on the world. The Internship/Co-op program gives a solid foundation of marketing technical skills through a difficult problem-solving team project upon which to build a career and contribute to our client’s success.

5. Summit

The North American (NA) Summit program gives new IBM salespeople in the United States and Canada the experiences and skills they need to collaborate with IBM clients to create and market value-added Cloud platforms and Cognitive solutions. The NA Summit Program is designed to create new IBM salespeople via comprehensive training that gives a firm foundation of consultative selling abilities on which to build a career and contribute to clients’ success.

Below are some current internship roles available at IBM:

Quantum Engineer Summer Intern (Master’s/PhD): 2022

IBM Quantum is the world leader in quantum computing. During your internship, you will have the opportunity of working on a wide range of quantum computing platforms such as hardware, superconducting qubits, cryoelectronic circuit design, quantum microwave engineering, quantum, etc.

To be qualified for this role, candidates have to fulfill the requirements below:

Be enrolled in a graduate program to be considered for this internship. Students from other countries are welcome to apply. Undergraduate students may apply for the Quantum Engineer Summer Intern.

Quantum engineer summer interns will work for up to twelve weeks during the summer of 2022 at either the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center (Yorktown Heights, NY, USA) or one of the IBM Systems laboratories in Rochester, MN USA, or Poughkeepsie, NY, USA.

Technical and professional expertise is required.

Participation in a graduate or undergraduate program relating to engineering or quantum computing

Engineering experience in a related field such as hardware development, firmware development, superconducting qubits, cryoelectronic circuit design, quantum microwave engineering, quantum FPGA engineering, or materials science.

Technical and Professional Expertise Preferred

Knowledge of microelectronic materials and process integration, chemistry or materials science research, and/or applied physics research.

Working knowledge of manufacturing procedures for quantum computing applications

Analog, mixed-signal, and bespoke digital integrated circuit design experience

Working knowledge of appropriate development tools, such as Cadence and maybe Mentor, ADS, HFSS, and other industry-standard tools.

You can apply for this internship here

2. Exploratory Science AI Software Engineer Intern 2022 Undergraduate

The internship will begin and finish during the summer of 2022 (3 months) at IBM Research. The AI Intern will develop and train deep learning models as well as design frameworks for IBM clients and end-users. This candidate will collaborate with an AI Engineer and the backend team to create models scalable on our hybrid cloud platforms, as well as with the frontend team to make AI systems useable and intelligible.

The candidate must be pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or a related field.

Technical and professional expertise is required.

Experience in one of the following areas:

Fields connected to machine learning (e.g., CV or NLP)

Architecture of software

Fundamental understanding of one of the following:

Models and techniques for deep learning (e.g., CNN, RL, Transformers, and GANs)

Design patterns and software development

For full-stack development, use React or Vue.js.

Python programming experience

Deep learning model development experience with TensorFlow or PyTorch

Fundamental understanding of software engineering practice (e.g., architecture and design patterns)

Prior experience creating unit tests

Working knowledge of DevOps tools

Container and Kubernetes experience

Enthusiastic in coding and coming up with new concepts

3. Sr. Data Scientist Intern, Chief Analytics Office- 2022 Intern

This is an internal position with the Chief Analytics Office as a Staff Data Scientist Intern. You will collaborate with consultants, managers, and data scientists to improve company performance by implementing analytics and data science projects. You will contribute to the transformation of data into measurable business value by evaluating data, conveying results, and working on product development. A typical day in this position will consist of the following:

Offering thought leadership and strategic thinking in order to convert corporate challenges into analytical frameworks.

Acting as statistical analysis and machine learning subject matter expert for modeling, creating code, testing, and validating

Evaluating model output and performance in business terms and conveying results to team members and stakeholders

Work with cross-functional teams to understand their business needs develop and perform end–to–end analyses.

4. Hybrid Cloud Software Engineer Summer Intern 2022 (Graduate)

If you’re enthusiastic about using big data and analytics to solve real-world business challenges and play a vital role in driving change, then this IBM internship role is for you.

For this role, the following is required:

Technical and professional expertise

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Data Science, Machine Learning, Statistics, or a related STEM discipline

Python proficiency

Working knowledge of and/or courses in common Python libraries used by data scientists (e.g., NumPy, Pandas, SciPy, sci-kit–learn, matplotlib, Seaborn, and so on).

Statistics and machine learning experience and/or courses

Work experience and/or courses using organized and unstructured data

Deep learning and natural language processing experience and/or courses

Knowledge of database technology, data structures, and SQL.

Proven ability to think strategically about business and technological difficulties in a corporate context.

Excellent presentation and communication abilities, as well as the ability to convey complicated analytical concepts to colleagues from various disciplines

Proven ability to discuss data science and machine learning experiment results with both technical and non–technical audiences.

An innovative mentality as well as the capacity to take prudent risks

Great drive to learn new abilities and enthusiasm for attempting difficult transformations.

Capability to work in a team environment

Ph.D. in Machine Learning, Statistics, or a STEM-related subject

Knowledge of the coding requirements for production applications (e.g., modularity, documentation, quality assurance, testing, logging, etc.)

Understanding of large data technologies (e.g., Spark, Hadoop, etc.)

Agile development experience

Previous experience using analytical models to solve business challenges

Previous project management experience

Ability to own analytical work from start to finish, including developing project plans and setting and monitoring performance indicators.

Capability to manage key stakeholder expectations as well as an asset delivery

How To Find Internships at IBM

Undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. students in Computer Science, IT, Electrical, Electronics, and Management can apply for internships at IBM. Every year, IBM Research Labs India (IRL) in Gurgaon and Bangalore provides summer research opportunities.

For Indian students, IBM’s flagship worldwide internship program, Extreme Blue (EB), lasts ten to twelve weeks, beginning in May and finishing in July. Extreme Blue initiatives are similar to mini-startups within IBM, with technical interns working to tackle new technology technical difficulties and MBA interns working alongside to gather commercial solutions for the products. You may find answers to frequently asked questions about the EB program here.

How then can a student apply for an internship at IBM?

A student can apply for IBM India internships in one of three ways:

1, Campus Recruitment: IBM recruits interns at IITs and a few other prestigious universities. To collaborate, your college’s T&P cell should contact the IBM campus recruitment team.

2, Apply on the corporate website: You may apply directly on the IBM website here. Using a keyword search, you may restrict down to your target area and field.

3, Through a referral: If you know someone who works at IBM, ask them to suggest you. This merely gets you a phone interview; how well you perform in that interview determines your future.

When applying online, students are required to upload their resumes. Following the first screening of resumes and applications, a phone interview or an online aptitude test (IPAT) is planned. The IPAT (Information Processing Aptitude Test) is an online test with a time constraint of 2.15 minutes for each question. There are around 20 number series questions and 20 aptitude questions.

The telephone interview is not difficult and includes both technical and general aptitude & personality questions.

If the IBM internship application is accepted, the students are assigned to specific teams and work under the supervision of a designated mentor. A competitive stipend is offered, as well as a certain amount for relocation and accommodation.

How Difficult Are IBM Internships

IBM internships are not exactly difficult. To apply for the internship, you must submit an online application using their own organized form, which provides you with a list of talents that you must discuss and provide instances from your own experience.

If you pass the application phase, you will be contacted to take the IPAT test (IBM IPAT Test – Aptitude Test Preparation – JobTestPrep), which comprises numerical series and numerical reasoning questions to answer. Each one will take you roughly 2 minutes to

If you pass the IPAT exam, you will be invited to an assessment center at one of IBM’s offices. This assessment center will last half a day, and you will be required to perform well in a variety of exercises. This step varies depending on the post you apply for, but you will most likely have a pair of interviews (a pre-prepared presentation and a technical interview), some group exercises, a shorter IPAT test, and another test focused on programming thought if you applied for a technical role.

If you pass the assessment center, you will be invited to a business interview with the manager(s) who opted to recruit you. (I received the job offer immediately following the assessment center – no business interview for me)

Tips When Applying

Applicants should send their resumes to the relevant job requirement. Unless expressly requested, please do not send your resume by email or other media. Also, unless expressly requested, please do not provide a cover letter or reference letter.

Most positions are open to international students. If you have any questions concerning IBM internships, you can email quantum@us.ibm.com

IBM Careers

Most jobs in IBM have common requirements like;

Bachelor of Engineering / Bachelor of Technology in any subject (CSE/ECE/IT/EEE/TELECOM/EI).

Note that engineering applicants who graduated in 2020 are eligible to apply.

M.Sc. graduates in Computer Science and Information Technology are eligible to apply.

MCA grads are able to apply as well.

Note that a candidate must have strong communication and interpersonal abilities, as well as a strong understanding of technical topics.

The following categories of persons are not eligible to apply:

A candidate who has attended an interview within the last 6 months from the date of the new application.

If a candidate is rejected by IBM in an interview, the candidate is ineligible to apply for 6 months following the interview.

If IBM has terminated the candidate’s application for whatever reason, the individual is ineligible to apply.

If a candidate, after applying with IBM, is unable to attend the interview for any reason, the candidate has the right to reapply and participate in the selection process.

Does IBM Pay Well?

The typical IBM employee makes $84,424 per year. However, compensation can vary greatly amongst occupations. Research Staff Member, Solutions Architect, Program Manager, and Management Consultant are some of the higher-paying jobs at IBM. At IBM, the average income for a Research Staff Member is $116,531.