Online Volunteer Opportunities For High School Students – Get Details

Along with great grades and test scores, many college admissions offices are seeking candidates with extensive extracurricular activity portfolios. From the foregoing, you can easily deduce reasons why this article on online volunteer opportunities for high school students is just what you need.

There are a plethora of fantastic organizations searching for high school students interested in completing volunteering. Below are some of the top online volunteer opportunities for high school students.

Online Volunteer Opportunities For High School Students

1. Provide Virtual COVID-19 Assistance

While frontline healthcare employees heroically serve hospitals and nursing homes, and vital workers take daily risks to keep our grocery shops and delivery services functioning, there are other behind-the-scenes ways to contribute during this time of great sacrifice. High school students may make an influence on the issue by doing something as easy as joining a Red Cross Digital Advocate. This might include simple efforts such as posting Red Cross material on social media sites or arranging online fundraising.

2. Career Village

Career Village is the falls under organizations that provide online volunteer opportunities for high school students. A large number of volunteers are available to provide practical guidance based on their own experiences. Do not dismiss it as unsuitable for you as a high school student; you may participate and add your quota to the current conversations.

3. Cards for Cause

Cards for a Cause was created to allow folks to create a handcrafted card engraved with the goodness of uplifting sentiments in order to convey comfort and joy to the person who may be in need. Surprisingly, there is no limit on the number of cards you may send to Cards for Cause, the company that guarantees the card is given to the appropriate people. You can reach out to as many people as possible using the cards.

4. TeensGive

Some kids from low-income or minority nations lack access to a high-quality education. The epidemic did not assist the situation because of technical obstacles and a lack of resources to provide appropriate educational instruction. As a result, such children fail to study due to a lack of resources. Homeless children are among them. Undeserved schools and ex-gang members attempting to make up for lost time You may volunteer to assist impoverished and other kids online through Teensgive.org, particularly those in grades 9–11.

5. Be My Eyes

Be My Eyes is an online volunteer program for students who are interested in working in the healthcare field. It offers a video app via which student volunteers may connect with persons who are blind or visually impaired by aiding them with tasks such as checking expiry dates or reading product instructions.

6. Love For Our Elders

As current Yale student Jacob Cramer observed when working at his local senior living community, many older individuals suffer from loneliness, with numerous seniors telling him that he was their only visitor. As a response, he founded Love For Our Elders, which collects letters for seniors in need of support. Students can earn verifiable volunteer hours by sending letters, establishing a chapter at their school, or organizing a letter drive.

7. Bookshare

Bookshare’s mission is to make reading more accessible to persons who have reading problems such as dyslexia, learning disabilities, visual impairments, and physical limitations. Bookshare, which has a library of over 900,000 titles, is looking for volunteers to scan in new books and edit scanned files as they continue to expand their collection.

8. TED Translators

TED Translators is a volunteer group that adds subtitles to TED Talks so that the remarkable ideas offered in each video may reach people all around the world! Students can provide translation and transcribing services in over a hundred different languages.

Online Tutoring Volunteer Opportunities For High School Students

Low-income and minority kids have suffered significant educational losses as a result of the epidemic, with technical obstacles and under-resourced urban schools exacerbating an already dismal performance disparity.

Below are some online tutoring volunteer opportunities for high school students.

1. Teensgive.org

Teensgive.org provides a plethora of options for students in grades 9-12 to assist their friends online. The application procedure is quick, and you could start assisting a kid in need within a week of submitting your application.

2. Schoolonwheels.org

Schoolonwheels.org enables adolescents aged 16 to 18 to deliver virtual tutoring services to their classmates. Volunteers between the ages of 12 and 15 are welcome but must be accompanied by a parent or adult.

3. Train as a Translator in the UN

If you are multilingual, there are several ways you may help a good cause directly from your computer. The United Nations Volunteers organization includes several chances for those who are fluent in two or more languages to make a difference. UN-Habitat, for example, is looking for volunteers to assist in translating a National Housing Project for Cabo Verde from Portuguese to English.

4. Tarjimly

This is a platform that also gives linguistic support to folks who are unable to communicate in their native language. To be able to use this site, you must be bilingual or multilingual. As a consequence, you will interact and communicate in real-time with refugees, asylum seekers, immigrants, and humanitarian workers that require language access to rapidly address a problem. The discussions include video and phone calls, as well as the sharing of photographs and documents. This might take anything from 30 seconds to five minutes of your time.

5. The Kids Circle Foundation

The organization’s mission is to digitally give advice, support, and company to children in the hospital or with learning challenges. You may also instruct online by assisting with assignments, volunteering as a social media manager, graphic designer, web developer, or member of the outreach team. All you have to do is choose a project that you can handle and focus on it.

6. iMentor

This platform assists youth from underprivileged neighborhoods in finding their way to college. They collaborate closely with partner institutions, and students are linked with college-educated professionals who can help them achieve their goals. Members can meet online once a week and in-person once a month. As a result, the volunteer opportunity isn’t virtual. Nonetheless, every commitment you make to it is priceless.

Online Medical Volunteer Opportunities For High School Students

To avoid the spread of COVID-19, several companies, hospitals, and organizations have discontinued or curtailed in-person volunteer activities. While in quarantine, it might be tough to keep interested in the issues you care about. Having said that, you may continue to be an active and useful part of your community. You can offer to volunteer to cover childcare requirements for neighbors or to check in on the elderly (by phone/from a distance). You might also contact groups where you have previously volunteered to ask if you can return to former positions. Students should be prepared for longer than usual reaction times at this period.

Several organizations allow you to digitally volunteer or contribute to their efforts over the internet. Here are a few pre-med and general volunteer options for you to consider:

1. American Red Cross

The American Red Cross offers a variety of virtual volunteer opportunities to help you stay involved in your community while practicing social distance. There is a range of virtual volunteer opportunities available, ranging from administrative help to fundraising and planning.

2. Hands-On Phoenix

Although Hands-On Phoenix has ceased all in-person volunteer activities, for the time being, they still provide a list of methods for you to get involved locally.

3. 7 Cups

7 Cups is a website that connects people in emotional distress with professional listeners to talk about their problems. Trained listeners are volunteers who have received active listening training in order to assist these people. Trained listeners may select which topics they are comfortable discussing and which issues they do not want to talk or listen to.

4. Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a free 24-hour text line and resources for those in crisis in the United States. After being educated in active listening, collaborative problem solving, and safety planning, volunteer Crisis Counselors, react to persons in crisis remotely by responding to text texts. Because the Crisis Text Line accepts applications on a rolling basis, you may sign up to get trained at any moment.

5. Missing Maps

Missing Maps is a joint project between the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, and numerous other humanitarian groups to map locations for relief operations. Many tiny villages or rural populations are missing from maps that humanitarian groups are attempting to contact in order to deliver relief operations. Missing Maps teaches volunteers how to map these areas from the comfort of their own homes.

Volunteer Highschool

Why is it important for high school students to volunteer? Of course, this thought must have crossed your mind multiple times, and you may be wondering, “What would I gain from volunteering? Below are seven unrivaled advantages of volunteering as a high school student.

1. Volunteering Teaches You To Be More Caring And Sensitive.

We frequently forget that not everyone on this globe is as fortunate as we are since we live in luxury and care. Many people tremble in the cold, sleep on half-empty stomachs, live beneath the stars, and have never known parental love. When you volunteer for a cause and spend time with those who are less fortunate, you will become more compassionate and sympathetic, which will assist you to be a better person.

2. Volunteering Will Assist You In Learning New Talents.

Volunteering can not only enable you to improve your talents, but you will also learn new ones while working with others. You could be a fantastic painter, for example, and you could volunteer to teach youngsters how to draw while simultaneously helping to make a shelter house more colorful and lively.

3. Volunteering Is The Most Effective Method To Network.

If you volunteer abroad as a high school student, you will meet a lot of individuals who will help you expand your network. Volunteering attracts people of various ages and backgrounds, making it the finest method to engage with others and learn about their subjects of interest.

4. Volunteering Will Help You Become A Better Team Player.

This is your opportunity to be a part of a team made up of people from all around the world. As part of a volunteer project, you will learn to adjust to the demands of the team and to focus on the task rather than your own objectives.

5. Volunteering Will Help You Improve Your Leadership Abilities.

Volunteering allows you to have a greater voice than in a regular company, allowing you to take the lead on initiatives that interest you and hone your leadership abilities. You’ll be able to collaborate with others to come up with innovative solutions and ideas. You may then find out how to put those ideas into action. This will undoubtedly help you advance in your job.

6. Volunteering Will Boost Your Self-Esteem And Confidence.

There will be a feel-good element operating within you when you join a charitable effort and try to make a difference in someone else’s life. Whatever type of volunteer endeavor you choose, it will give you a sense of achievement and help you feel more confident about yourself. You’ll discover you’re ahead of your peers, and your parents will be proud of you. Volunteering is a win-win situation since it allows you to learn while also allowing you to give back to your host community.

Community Service Ideas

Community service is precisely what it sounds like: services performed for the benefit of your community. If it seems a little broad, that’s because it is; community service may take many various forms since there is so much you can do to help others in your neighborhood.

However, you may be perplexed as to where to begin. We’ve compiled a list of community service project suggestions grouped by what you’ll be doing. You should be able to find something to inspire you to get out there and do something, whether it’s collecting, teaching, volunteering, or something else.

Walk children home from school.

Rake leaves for a neighbor who is old.

Mow your next-door neighbor’s grass.

Provide dog-walking services.

If you speak another language, volunteer to be a translator at parent-teacher conferences.

Babysit during PTA meetings.

Adopt a shelter animal.

Donate to or fundraise for your local Red Cross.

Organize a blood drive in your neighborhood.

Send greetings to soldiers serving in foreign lands.

Instead of gifts, ask for charitable donations for your next birthday.

Hold a bake sale in support of your favorite charity.

Read books or letters to a person who is visually impaired

Form a wheelchair basketball team.

Take part in a charity race.

Organize a Memorial Day event or procession.

Participate in a charity auction as a volunteer.

Participate in April’s National Youth Service Day.

Contact a tree farm to inquire about donating Christmas trees to nursing homes, hospitals, or families that cannot afford to purchase their own.

Collect leftover cosmetics and perfume to donate to a women’s shelter.

Assist in the registration of voters

Organize a car wash and donate the proceeds to a good cause.

Volunteer at a local hospital to help deliver food and gifts to patients.

Volunteer Work

Volunteering is the act of offering assistance or a service to another individual or organization for no monetary compensation. A volunteer is someone who donates their time.

Volunteering is defined as an unpaid activity in which someone donates their time to assist a non-profit organization or an individual with whom they are not related.

The influence on the community is one of the most well-known advantages of volunteering. Unpaid volunteers are frequently the ties that bind a community together. Volunteering allows you to connect with your community and help it to improve. Volunteering, on the other hand, is a two-way street that may benefit you and your family just as much as the cause you choose to support. Dedicating your time as a volunteer helps you create new acquaintances, extend your network, and enhance your social skills

Volunteer Opportunities For Teens

Members of Generation Z are extraordinarily creative, cause-oriented, and hyper-aware of their surroundings, putting them in an ideal position to assist the world’s issues through volunteering.

If you want to make a difference in your community, be a part of something bigger than yourself, or simply fulfill some volunteer hours, this is the place to start. Here are a few organizations with volunteer opportunities for teens that are tapping into young people’s change-making potential

1. American Red Cross

You may be familiar with the American Red Cross as the organization that provides disaster aid and organizes blood donations, among other things. It’s important to work, and yes, you can help! Check out their young volunteer possibilities, and if you’re feeling really motivated, you can even create your own Red Cross Club at your school.

2. Habitat for Humanity

Everyone is entitled to a place to call home. You can help build your community by volunteering with Habitat for Humanity (literally). Their Habitat Youth Programs recruit volunteers aged 5 to 40 for a variety of projects ranging from home construction to affordable housing advocacy.

3. Humane Society

Whether you’re a dog or a cat lover (or a…hamster person? ), you can help the Humane Society combat animal abuse. Find volunteer opportunities in your state and participate in outreach, phone banking, or assisting at a local shelter.

4. The Key Club

The Key Club, as the oldest service organization for high school students, has a long history of assisting youth in becoming interested in volunteering. You have a direct say in the types of service projects you want to do because clubs are student-led. There’s probably already a chapter at your school, but if not, you can try to start one.

5. Meals on Wheels

For those teenagers who just got their license and are looking for any excuse to get behind the wheel, here’s an opportunity that will make driving worthwhile. Meals on Wheels is on a mission to address seniors’ nutritional and social needs. So far, 225 million meals have been delivered; contact your local provider to learn how you can get involved.

6. Best Buddies

Volunteer with Best Buddies to help 200 million people with intellectual and developmental disabilities overcome social, physical, and economic isolation – and make some new friends in the process! Join a school chapter (or form your own) to utilize friendship as a tool for community inclusion.

7. Sierra Club

Over 3.5 million Sierra Club members are fighting for the environment, and you can join them! They even have a Sierra Student Coalition for Youth, which empowers teens and young adults who volunteer for climate justice. Clean up outdoor spaces, lead nature outings, or lend your voice to environmental campaigns.

8. DoSomething.org

Did you know that DoSomething is the world’s largest organization dedicated only to young people and social change? Our millions of members tackle campaigns that impact every cause, from poverty to violence to education to the environment, through volunteer, community service, and social action campaigns.

Volunteer Organizations

If you appreciate helping people and traveling at the same time, test yourself as an international volunteer. Meeting people from all around the world, gaining experience, and broadening your horizons are all available through the different volunteer programs. But you might be asking where to seek these changes. Don’t worry! We’ve assembled a list of volunteer groups that have been offering volunteering excursions and have a lot of expertise in this sector.

1. Global Volunteers

Global Volunteers is a recognized non-profit organization that has been engaged in human and economic development by implementing short and long-term volunteer programs. Global Volunteers received Special Consultative Status with the United Nations in 1999. Furthermore, this organization has a formal relationship with UNICEF. Global Volunteers has engaged over 33 000 individuals in 34 countries throughout the years by tackling topics such as poverty, hunger, and the significance of education.

Applicants may select the volunteer program that best fits their talents and expectations. Participating in the Reaching Children’s Potential program with Global Volunteers allows you to help children grow and develop in the best possible environment. For 1 or 2 weeks, you will be providing prenatal education, maternal support, and helping children learn basic subjects like science, computer literacy, or health. English native speakers are generally active in teaching the language to the children, which essentially provides them with a means of escape from poverty. If you prefer physical labor, you can assist construction workers repair, and maintaining community buildings.

2. Conservation Volunteers

Conservation Volunteers was started in 1982 and currently has sections all throughout Australia and New Zealand. The primary goal of the organization is to maintain a healthy and sustainable environment. Particular emphasis is placed on land resource management, population development, natural heritage preservation, and post-disaster reconstruction assistance. Participants from countries other than Australia and New Zealand must pay a fee to join this volunteer group. Students between the ages of 18 and 21 have the opportunity to win a grant and participate for free.

A two-week program costs $770, which includes food, lodging, transportation within the country, and guide services. Volunteers have the option of selecting their starting dates, activity area, and location. Being a part of the Conservation Volunteers program is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Volunteers not only get to immerse themselves in the local culture, but they also get to meet new people, learn how to work as a team, and help conserve the environment.

3. VSO

VSO is a volunteer organization based in the United Kingdom. Its purpose is to improve living conditions in the world’s poorest countries. Volunteers assist in the education of children and adults, contribute to the improvement of local medical care and health systems, and generally work to keep people from falling below the poverty line. The VSO is significantly more interested in professionals rather than in regular volunteers as participants will be accountable for providing competent support and assistance to individuals who need it.

The available roles range from attorneys and managers to physicians and educational program coordinators. The complete list is available on the VSO’s official website.

During the stay, volunteers get a little allowance in local currency, which is adequate to cover basic daily expenditures. In addition, housing and health insurance are supplied. The organization bears the expense of transportation. Most initiatives are long-term (from 2 years) (from 2 years). Volunteers may visit family over a 4-week vacation once a year.

4. Service Civil International

In 1920, Swiss engineer Pierre Cérésole formed Service Civil International. Service Civil International is now one of the world’s largest volunteer groups, with 42 branches and an increasing number of partner organizations. Their major purpose is to foster a culture of peace by arranging volunteer initiatives in which individuals of all ages and backgrounds may contribute to the well-being of the globe.

Service Civil International provides a variety of volunteer opportunities, including short-term projects (workcamps), long-term projects, and educational sessions. You also have the option of becoming a local activist. On the official website, you can find over 1200 short-term projects. To be a part of the program, each participant must pay a fee. Furthermore, all volunteers pay their own travel expenses and must have their own pocket money. During the project, the organization provides food, lodging, and access to safe drinking water.

Volunteers typically work up to 6 hours per day and have evenings and weekends free. Tasks may vary based on the project, but all assignments are intended to serve the community in some way. A volunteer’s only requirement is the ability to collaborate with other international team members.

5. United Nations Volunteers

The United Nations Volunteers (UN Volunteers) program is a United Nations initiative whose objective is to contribute to world peace and development via volunteer activities. Every year, UN Volunteers is active in 130 countries throughout the world.

Volunteering opportunities are available through UN Volunteers in a variety of areas. You can become an international volunteer, remain and serve locally or even online. An overseas volunteer must be at least 25 years old, have a university degree or higher technical qualification, at least 2 years of experience, and a decent level of English, Spanish or French. International volunteer programs typically last 6 months to a year, with the option to extend the stay for up to two years. Volunteers are given allowances to help them survive during the program.

Remote Jobs For Teens

Taking internet surveys is a simple way for teenagers to earn money. Companies want to hear your thoughts and get your feedback. Survey sites like Toluna, Swagbucks, Survey Junkie pay you to take a survey on their websites.

1. Remote Customer Service Job for Teens

If you are at least 16 years old, you will be able to work as a Customer Service Representative for Uhaul. To apply for and do this job, you must have a high-quality USB headset and high-speed internet. Basic salary ranges from $7.50 to $8.50 per hour. You also receive incentives, which may increase your hourly salary to almost $14 per hour.

2. Music Review Jobs for Teens

Teens aged 17 and above may make money by listening to music on Slice the Pie. Simply listening to music songs will earn you between $0.05 and $0.20 for each track. Payments are made via PayPal on Tuesdays and Fridays. The minimum payment is ten dollars. Sign up now!

3, Tutoring Jobs at SameSpeak

If English is your first language, you can apply as young as 16 years old. Teens are paid $10 every 30-minute tutoring session.

4. Sell Your Old School Books for Extra Money

Bookscouter is an amazing service for earning the maximum money for your old books by comparing offers from over 35 book retailers worldwide. You may also get their free app, which is available for iPhone and Android smartphones. This allows you to take images of book barcodes, saving you time entering in ISBNs.

5. Get Paid to Write Online

This is an excellent internet job for adolescents if you like writing. If you can write well and conduct some online research, you may be considered for a career as a freelance article writer. Among the sites that welcome teens are:

6. Micro Jobs for Teens

To get money on this platform, all you have to do is view internet advertising. To join up, you must be at least 13 years old. You may earn more money by completing short surveys, scanning Walmart products, and downloading their mobile app.

7. Fiverr

You would sign up in this marketplace for various occupations or chores that you are prepared to accomplish for no more than $5. Some of these involve writing and performing some graphic design work. After costs are subtracted, you receive your money via PayPal (Payoneer or bank transfer), bringing your net amount to $3.80 for each work completed.

8. YouTube

If you enjoy producing videos, this may be the channel for you. You must enable monetization and join up for AdSense. You will be able to make a lot of money depending on how many people see your material.

9. Voices.com

If you have a clear speaking voice and are interested in voiceovers, you should look at this website. This website has no minimum age limit. Make a profile and submit a voice sample. You may expect to make at least $100 for each job. For voice talent, there are many membership levels available, including a youth discount for kid and adolescent members.

10. Upwork

To sign up and establish a profile showcasing your talents, you must be at least 14 years old. Simply bid on assignments that match your profile, and you’re convinced you’ll perform well. As your reputation grows, you will be able to earn around $10 every hour.

11. Proofreading and Editing

This is the role for you if you are really good at recognizing grammatical problems. Even as a teen, some firms may enable you to conduct proofreading and editing work. Textmaster, Upwork, and Amazon Mturk are excellent sites to explore for entry-level proofreading and editing positions. Where Can I Find Proofreading and Editing Jobs Online?

Where Can I Do Community Service Near Me

The organizations and causes listed here are a selection of individual organizations and broad issues that merit your time and abilities. Keep in mind that opportunities may differ depending on your area, season, and skill set.

1. Your Community Public Library

Volunteers are critically needed in public library systems and not just for mundane tasks like replenishing shelves. Volunteer opportunities with LA County Library, one of the largest library systems in the United States, include cleaning and sorting library materials and displays; assisting with children’s programming, such as storytimes; providing technical support to library patrons; and raising funds for library programming.

2. Your Community’s Parks and Recreation Department

Volunteers are almost definitely needed by your city or county parks and recreation department, particularly for seasonal activities such as spring cleanups, leaf collection, and picnic area maintenance.

The Arlington Parks & Recreation Department, for example, provide recurring and one-time volunteer opportunities such as coaching recreational league teams, teaching classes at parks and recreation facilities, assisting with park cleanup events, etc

3. Your Neighborhood Community Center

Most large cities have at least one community center in the heart of the city. Larger cities often have a plethora of community centers, some of which, such as kids centers and senior centers, may cater to certain demographics or types of programming.

Your local community center or community center network is likely to be brimming with service opportunities, regardless of how it is organized. Volunteers are needed to mentor and assist children with schoolwork; supervise after-school programs; Host arts and crafts projects, and so on

4. Local Religious Organizations

Whether or whether you regularly attend worship services for a specific tradition, you can volunteer your time and skills to faith-related projects that correspond with your beliefs or service objectives. Faith groups of many kinds commonly fund or direct philanthropic initiatives at the local, national, and global levels. The easiest approach to engage in a long-distance disaster relief effort without doing a lot of the heavy work yourself may be to join forces with a church, synagogue, or mosque that is pioneering such an endeavor.

If you are not already a part of a religious group, speak with friends or family members who are. Every congregation has various objectives, and many smaller places of worship do not have the capacity to display all of their philanthropic activity online.

5. State and national parks nearby

State and federal park systems can only go so far with public funds and user fees. Their volunteers give much-needed maintenance and programming assistance.

Aside from the physical and mental health advantages of helping in the great outdoors, park volunteers may be compensated financially for their efforts. The National Park Work, for example, provides free interagency Volunteer Passes to volunteers who have completed more than 250 hours of service. Depending on how frequently you visit national parks with entrance fees, the annual value of your Volunteer Pass might potentially approach $100.

6. Animal Shelters and Adoption Facilities

There is no better way to satisfy your passion for animals than to help and soothe those in need. There are several private and publically maintained animal shelters and adoption centers, but quality varies greatly, with cruelty widespread at shadier institutions. If at all feasible, seek advice from nationally recognized animal protection organizations such as the Animal Humane Society and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Volunteering in a shelter is typically physically hard – consider cleaning cages, moving litter, and lifting animals. Minimum service lengths and workloads may be needed; for example, the Animal Humane Society needs volunteers to perform one-two- to four-hour shifts each week for one year. On the other hand, that’s plenty of time to fall in love with your new household pet.

7. Food Pantries and Homeless Shelters

Food and housing instability are common occurrences in both high-cost metropolitan regions and economically poor rural communities. If you want to do more than leave a bag of canned food at your local food bank or send a donation to your local overnight shelter, you must physically show up.

Every business is unique, but chances to give direct support to client groups should be plentiful. The Atlanta Community Food Bank, for example, asks volunteers to inspect and package food contributions; supervise and refill open-to-the-public food shelves; participate in community gardening programs; and liaison with partner agencies that distribute donated food.

Online Community Service

Volunteering online allows you to offer your virtual time to a worthwhile cause, allowing you to make a difference even if you are unable to physically attend a volunteer event. Check out our list below to learn about a few different ways you may make a real-world difference through online action.

1. Volunteers from the United Nations

If you want to expand your online volunteering to a global scale, here is the place to start. UNV connects you with groups that are working for peace and development and are in need of talents such as research, writing, art, and design. Across 12,000 volunteers from 187 countries have already donated their talents to organizations all over the world.

2. Catchafire

This volunteer search tool is only for online volunteer opportunities. Each has a timetable that might span from an hour to a few weeks. So, whether you have an afternoon or several, you may assist a non-profit organization with activities such as writing thank-you notes or editing images.

3. Smithsonian Digital Volunteers

Even though the Smithsonian Institution is the world’s greatest museum, education, and research complex, they might use some assistance from time to time. Volunteer online to transcribe historical records or update Wikipedia pages on their objects and studies to help make their collections more accessible.

4. Amnesty Decoders

This network of digital volunteers, run by Amnesty International, aids in the investigation of worldwide human rights breaches. Volunteers have used their phones and laptops to confirm the site of oil spills, discover proof of drone strikes, and report nasty tweets directed against Indian female leaders.

5. Translators Across Borders

Check out this foundation that blends language training with humanitarian relief for folks who are skilled in more than one language. Volunteers translate for worldwide organizations that focus on disaster assistance, health, and education (10 million words each year!).

6. Zooniverse

Zooniverse is a platform for crowdsourced research that would not be possible (or viable) without the assistance of internet participants. Spend as much or as little time as you like identifying endangered species, categorizing galaxy systems, or transcribing Shakespearean texts.

7. Project Gutenberg

This may be the virtual volunteering initiative that started it all, having been founded in 1971. The objective is to build the largest digital library, and they’ve already collected 59,000 free eBooks. Volunteer by contributing appropriate materials or by transcribing books.