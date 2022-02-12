Financial Aid at St. Francis College, USA

Want to gain the skills you need to succeed in a world that is fast-paced but don’t have enough funds? Then, you must definitely check out the Financial Aid opportunity offered by St. Francis College for the academic year 2022-2023.

All undergraduate or graduate first-year applicants at St. Francis College, excluding international students, are eligible for financial aid. Tuition fee assistance is likely to be given to the students selected on the basis of their FAFSA applications.

Founded in 1859, St. Francis College is a private college in Brooklyn Heights, New York. St. Francis College is ranked 15th in Regional Colleges North. It is a commitment to academic excellence, spiritual and moral values, physical fitness, social responsibility, and life-long learning.

Why choose to study at St. Francis College? The college is committed to teaching its students the skills they need to succeed in a world that is fast-paced and changing even faster. It highly emphasizes lifelong education and service-oriented leadership.

Application Deadline: Students are advised to submit their admission application by 6th March 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: St. Francis College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate or Graduate

Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All domestic national students are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate or graduate study programmes offered at Francis College can be applied for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must be first-year applicants.

The applicants must have completed their FAFSA application.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Applicants are required to apply for admission via the university application portal. To be considered for financial aid, students must complete and submit their FAFSA application.

Supporting Documents: Students must have completed their online application and submitted all necessary documents.

Admission Requirements: The students are expected to have attained a GPA of 71 or above to secure admission at St. Francis.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

ILETS – 6.0

TOEFL – 70

PTE – 50

Duolingo – 95

iTEP – 3.7

Benefits

The students that will be shortlisted and selected for the financial aid will be given benefits for their education costs at St. Francis College.

Apply Now