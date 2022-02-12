John Tyler Community College International Scholarships in USA

Open doors to life-changing opportunities that will help you define your own success through the Scholarships offered at the John Tyler Community College for the academic year 2022-2023.

This scholarship is particularly established for home country students that have been admitted to an undergraduate programme at JTCC with an in-state tuition fee status. $500 to $4,000 scholarship will be awarded to eligible students.

John Tyler Community College is a public community college in Chester, Virginia. It is a public institution with its campus is located in a suburb with a total enrolment of 10,144. The college’s vision is to be every student’’ success story.

Why choose to study at the John Tyler Community College? John Tyler Community College provides quality educational opportunities that inspire student success and community vitality. The university strives to provide an environment that is enriching to all by understanding and appreciating our dimensions of diversity, becoming global citizens, and welcoming new ways of engaging the unique contributions of all people.

Application Deadline: The applications for the scholarships will end on 15th April 2022.

Brief Description

University or Organization: John Tyler Community College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $4,000

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Home country nationals are eligible to apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate programmes offered at JTCC.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

The applicants must have in-state fees status.

The applicants must be current or prospective students planning to attend Tyler during the upcoming academic year- current high school students planning to start at Tyler after graduation are encouraged to apply.

The applicants must have applied for the fall semester.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students are encouraged to apply online for admission at JTCC. Students must submit an essay as part of their application package to b considered.

Supporting Documents: The students are required to submit high school transcripts and an essay.

Admission Requirements: The applicants must have earned a 2.5 minimum cumulative grade point average.

Language Requirement: The students must meet the English language requirements of the college.

Benefits

The applicants selected y the college will be provided scholarships ranging from $500 to $4,000 for their undergraduate academic year.

