Musicians Institute Independent Artist Scholarships for International Students in USA

Awards provide students with an opportunity to be educated. So for helping students, Musicians Institute is providing Independent Artist Scholarships. The award is open for the academic session 2022/2023.

The funding program is available to international students and U.S. citizens who are newly enrolling students in an Independent Artist Program only.

MI is a College of Contemporary Music founded in 1977 on the idea that artists should be able to teach and learn from one another in a fun and creative environment. MI connects students to the global music industry, giving them all of the tools they need to advance their careers and achieve their artistic goals.

Why would you like to study at the Musicians Institute? Musicians Institute offers a diverse selection of music degrees and concentrations. It provides students with a cutting-edge curriculum that prepares them for creative and professional jobs in today’s music industry.

Application Deadline: The application deadline for the following grant is February 17, 2022. Submissions received later this date will not be considered.

Brief Description

University: Musicians Institute

Department: NA

Course Level: Bachelor degree

Awards: $1000 – $2000

Access Mode: Online

Number of Awards: NA

Nationality: International and US Citizens

The award can be taken in the United States

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Applications are accepted from around the world

Acceptable Course or Subjects: Bachelor degree in Independent Artist Program only

Admissible Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Available to International Students and US Citizens.

May be applied to the Independent Artist Program only. (MI Select program is not eligible.)

Available to newly enrolled students only.

How to Apply

How to Apply: To apply, the applicants must submit an online application form. As part of the application, they must submit all the following required documents:

Supporting Documents: Please submit us a screenshot as documentation of the Logic/Pro Tools/Ableton/DAW sessions that were used in your multitrack recording sessions.

Accepted formats: jpg, png, pdf

Max file size that can be uploaded is 5MB.

Admission Requirements: For taking admission, applicants must take admission, applicants must have a previous degree from a university.

Language Requirement: You can normally meet the English Language Proficiency (ELP) requirements for entry to MI College.

Benefits

The Musicians Institute will provide an amount of $1000 – $2000 to winning candidates. The scholarship will be awarded in the form of tuition credit only.

