Freda T. Roof Memorial Scholarships for International Students in USA

Achieve your educational and professional goals with an international higher education degree from the Northeastern Junior College by participating in its Freda T. Roof Memorial Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023.

All students interested in gaining additional support can apply for this scholarship. Worthy and needy applicants are eligible and can be awarded this $750 award. The students must compulsorily add a cover letter in their application to be considered.

Northeastern Junior College is a public community college in Sterling, Colorado. It is a member college of the Colorado Community College System. NJC is ranked #2,084 out of 2,576 schools in the nation that were analyzed for overall quality.

Why choose to study at the Northeastern Junior College? Northeastern Junior College is committed to developing excellence in all of our students by instilling knowledge, advancing skills, and providing opportunities for educational transfer and to enter the workforce successfully.

Application Deadline: 1st April 2022 is the last date to submit applications.

Brief Description

University or Organization: Northeastern Junior College

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: $750

Number of Awards: NA

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: Domestic and International

The award can be taken in the USA.

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All home country nationals and international students can apply.

Eligible Course or Subjects: All degree programmes at NJC are eligible to apply for.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the given criteria:

The applicants must be worthy and needy students who seek to obtain a degree from NJC.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students can log in to the college portal to submit their admission applications. All applications that include a cover letter will be considered automatically.

Supporting Documents: The students must provide unofficial transcripts, a cover letter, and a copy of their passport.

Admission Requirements: Students must fulfill the application checklist of the college for admission.

Language Requirement: The students must submit scores of the following English language proficiency tests:

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) showing a minimum score of 475 paper-based, 150 computer-based, or 52 internet-based

International English Testing System (IELTS) showing a minimum score of 5.5

iTEP Academic score of 3.4

Michigan Test of English Language proficiency showing a minimum score of 75

Completion of Level 5 advanced at an Intensive English Language Center

Graduation from an American high school after attending for at least two years

STEP examination LEVEL II evaluation or above

Special admission waiver approved by the President of the college

Benefits

The students that have successfully won this scholarship will be presented a $750 award towards the cost of their studies at NJC.

