International Student Endowment Scholarships at University of Idaho, USA

The University of Idaho is offering mind-blowing International Student Endowment Scholarships to support the education of students in the USA.

The program is open for brilliant international applicants who want to apply for the undergraduate degree programme at a university in the United States.

Founded on January 30, 1889, the University of Idaho is a public land-grant research university in Moscow, Idaho. It has been the state’s sole university for 71 years and offers 142-degree programs, including bachelor’s, master’s, doctoral, and specialists degrees. It has a total enrolment of 12,000 students.

Why study at the University of Idaho? While studying at Idaho, students will immerse themselves in hands-on research beyond the classroom, developing the critical thinking skills, discipline, and knowledge base employers want. It also supports undergraduate and graduates student education by encouraging out-of-the-classroom research scholarly and creative experiences that will expand their minds and give them the skills they need to succeed in their future careers.

Application Deadline: The students must have completed and submitted their application by May 15

Brief Description

University or Organization: University of Idaho

Department: NA

Course Level: Undergraduate

Award: tuition fee

Number of Awards: N/A

Access Mode: Online

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the USA

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: All nationalities.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Undergraduate degree program in any subject offered by the university.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, the applicants must meet all the following/given criteria:

Must be an international students

Must have to undertake the undergraduate degree

How to Apply

How to Apply: Students who have to enroll in an undergraduate degree at the university. After that, you can apply for the scholarship.

Supporting Documents: You will need to provide the following documents to consider your candidacy:

International students face additional steps and need to submit required documents for review for your I-20 Form, being issued an I-20, registering for classes, applying for your U.S. student visa, making travel arrangements, etc.

Admission Requirements: Applicants must have checked the entry requirements for an undergraduate degree.

Language Requirement: Students for whom English is not their primary language are required to demonstrate sufficient ability in this language by providing one of the following:

Completing the University of Idaho American Language and Culture Program (ALCP).

TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) minimum score of 70.

IELTS (International English Language Testing System) minimum score of 6.0.

Duolingo English Test minimum score of 100 for our spring 2022, summer 2022 applicants.

Benefits

The University of Idaho will provide a tuition fee for each winning candidate to complete their higher studies in the USA.

