Regional Office Scholarships for International Students at Bath Spa University, UK

Do you want to pursue your higher education in the UK? Apply for the Regional Office Scholarships Asia Pacific at Bath Spa University.

The Regional Office Scholarship – Asia Pacific has been established by Bath Spa University for students that want to work with a regional office to support its work all over the world.

The Bath Spa University is a meeting point of creative minds learning and researching in art, sciences, education, business, and social science, employing outstanding creative professionals, making it a leading educational institution in culture, creativity, and enterprise.

Why choose to study at Bath Spa University? The university has inspiring campuses steeped in history, creating a beautiful balance between its historic buildings with ultramodern technology and facilities. Students here become creative thinkers, makers, and doers, helping them to create and achieve amazing things.

Application Deadline: Applications must be received by 5th June 2022

Brief Description

University or Organization: Bath Spa University

Department: NA

Course Level: Any

Award: £3,000 off tuition fees for your first year of study

Number of Awards: 2

Access Mode: full-time

Nationality: International

The award can be taken in the UK

Eligibility

Eligible Countries: Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei, Myanmar, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand.

Eligible Course or Subjects: Any degree programmes offered at Bath Spa University.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for the scholarship, the student must be an applicant and have accepted his offer to study at Bath Spa University with high academic excellence and commitment to culture, creativity, and enterprise in the above countries.

How to Apply

How to Apply: Once you have received an offer letter to your chosen programme of study, submit the International Scholarships application form.

Supporting Document: The students are required to present all the following documents to the university.

Higher Secondary School certificate with 65%, Including grade c in minimum five subjects.

For postgraduate a second class honors degree.

A scholarship essay.

English Language evidence

Valid passport

Admission Requirement: Students must check the entry requirements of the university.

Language Requirement: Unless you are a national of a majority English-speaking country, you’ll need to submit an English language qualification.

Benefits

A student that secures this Regional Office Scholarship will be awarded £3,000 off tuition fees for the first year of study at Bath Spa University and a stipend on an hourly basis.

Apply Now