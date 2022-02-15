California Man Sentenced To Prison For Unemployment Insurance Benefits Fraud | USAO-NV

A California man who admitted to fraudulently acquiring over $170,000 in unemployment advantages — by submitting a number of unemployment claims in different folks’s names and utilizing advantages debit playing cards not belonging to him — was sentenced at present to 30 months in jail.

Keheir Jordan Parker (25), of Victorville, California, pleaded responsible in June 2021 to 1 depend of conspiracy to effectuate unlawful transactions with an entry machine. Along with the jail time period, U.S. District Decide Jennifer A. Dorsey sentenced Parker to a few years of supervised launch.

In line with courtroom paperwork and admissions made in courtroom, on September 11, 2020, Parker and co-conspirator Robert Devon Barber had been stopped in Las Vegas for a visitors violation. Through the visitors cease, legislation enforcement officers recovered 12 California Employment Growth Division (EDD) unemployment insurance coverage advantages debit playing cards issued in different peoples’ names, together with ATM receipts displaying that the debit playing cards had been used to make money withdrawals totaling $7,400 in Nevada and California. At the very least $249,460 in unemployment advantages was authorised for claims related to the 12 recovered EDD playing cards, and over $170,715.78 was obtained from accounts related to these playing cards — together with $148,400 in ATM money withdrawals and $22,315.78 in purchases.

Appearing U.S. Legal professional Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Particular Agent in Cost Quentin Heiden of the U.S. Division of Labor Workplace of Inspector Basic (DOL-OIG), Los Angeles Area made the announcement.

This case was investigated by DOL-OIG. Assistant U.S. Legal professional Jim Fang prosecuted the case.

On Could 17, 2021, the Legal professional Basic established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Job Pressure to marshal the sources of the Division of Justice in partnership with companies throughout authorities to reinforce efforts to fight and forestall pandemic-related fraud. The Job Pressure bolsters efforts to analyze and prosecute probably the most culpable home and worldwide prison actors and assists companies tasked with administering reduction packages to stop fraud by, amongst different strategies, augmenting and incorporating present coordination mechanisms, figuring out sources and strategies to uncover fraudulent actors and their schemes, and sharing and harnessing data and insights gained from prior enforcement efforts. For extra data on the Division’s response to the pandemic, please go to https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus.

Anybody with details about allegations of tried fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Division of Justice’s Nationwide Middle for Catastrophe Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or by way of the NCDF Net Grievance Type at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

